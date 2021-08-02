India's leading ladies inspire millions as they continue their magical run at the Olympics

India's female athletes have outgrown themselves on the biggest possible platforms, including the Olympics, in a way no one could have imagined. They have now taken over the baton of representing India from the front.

Over the years, things have changed. This transformation hasn't happened in a single day. It has taken decades to produce fearless Sindhus, Mary Koms and Karnam Malleswaris, who have put up an excellent display at the Olympics.

It has been inspiring to see the female athletes doing so well, especially in the last two editions of the Olympics. The 2016 Rio Olympics was a scintillating outing for shuttler PV Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik, who won silver and bronze respectively.

At the 2021 Olympics, history is repeating itself. Let's look at the female domination of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.

India's female domination at Olympics 2021

#1 Mirabai Chanu

Finally its a dream come true for me. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/e6ewz3cNXO — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened the account for India on the first day of the Olympics 2021. Her historic silver medal triumph has ended India's 21-year wait for a second weightlifting medal. The first medal also came from a woman, Karnam Malleswari, at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Mirabai won silver with a total lift of 202kg, scoring eight points less than China's Hou Zhihui.

#2 PV Sindhu

India's most decorated shuttler, PV Sindhu, is on a dream run, even though she's yet to bag an Olympic gold medal. She has now won medals from two consecutive editions of the Games. Having won a silver at Rio, she has now bagged a bronze at the ongoing Olympics 2021.

Sindhu defeated China's World No. 9 He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match to add another feather to her cap. She's currently the best shuttler in India and will definitely go down as one of the greatest badminton players in India's history.

#3 Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain has assured India a medal in boxing, having booked her place in the 69kg semifinals.

After the legendary MC Mary Kom's medal at the 2012 London Olympics, it's Lovlina who's ready to etch her name in golden letters. For that, the nation needs to wait until Lovlina enters the boxing ring on August 4th.

What's interesting is that, it's not over yet for the ladies at the Tokyo Olympics. Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur awaits a podium finish when she is in action today at 4:30pm IST.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is yet to begin her 2021 Olympic journey, is another huge medal prospect for India.

Let's keep our fingers crossed and root for India's leading ladies at the Olympics.

