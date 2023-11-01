Indian sports schedule, November 2023: Events to look forward to

November 2023 will be a big month for Indian sports. After a memorable Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou, China, the Indian athletes will shift their focus to the other big events in their respective sports.

The Indian football team will be in action twice during the month of November. They will play against Kuwait on November 16, followed by a match against Qatar on November 21. These matches are a part of the World Cup Qualifiers.

India's badminton stars will be in action across multiple tournaments in November. The Hylo Open will take place from October 31 to November 5, followed by the Korea Masters from November 7 to 12, Japan Masters from November 14 to 19, China Masters from November 21 to 26 and the Syed Modi India International competition from November 28 to December 3.

Indian sports fans will also have their eyes on the ATP Finals tournament in Turin, Italy, where veteran player Rohan Bopanna will team up with Matthew Ebden in the men's doubles event from November 12 to 19.

The Asian Championships in archery will take place from November 3 to 10, while the rugby team will compete in the Olympics Qualifiers on November 18 and 19. Lastly, the Indian shooters will be in action in the World Cup Finals from November 21 to 25.

Full Indian sports schedule for November 2023

Here is the complete list of events related to Indian sports scheduled to be held this month:

Football: India vs Kuwait, November 16

Football: India vs Qatar, November 21

Tennis: ATP Finals ft. Rohan Bopanna, November 12 to 19

Badminton: Hylo Open, October 31 to November 5

Badminton: Korea Masters, November 7 to 12

Badminton: Japan Masters, November 14 to 19

Badminton: China Masters, November 21 to 26

Badminton: Syed Modi, November 28 to December 3

Archery: Asian Championships, November 3 to 10

Rugby: Olympic Qualifiers, November 18 and 19

Shooting: World Cup Finals, November 21 to 25