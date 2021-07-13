Full list of Indian women athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020

With just 10 days to go until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian athletes are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the quadrennial event in Japan.

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, 124 Indian athletes are set to feature in 18 sporting events. The Indian contingent comprises 55 women athletes. In Indian Olympic history, only five women athletes have managed to win medals for the country - Karnam Malleswari (2000), MC Mary Kom (2008), Saina Nehwal (2012), PV Sindhu, and Sakshi Malik (2016).

This time around, Indian women athletes are hoping to bring home more medals from the quadrennial extravaganza in Japan.

The likes of Mary Kom, Manu Bhaker, Manika Batra, Deepika Kumari, PV Sindhu, the hockey team, Vinesh Phogat and others are expected to make headlines at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

List of qualified Indian women athletes for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Athletics:

Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw

Dutee Chand - Women's 100m and 200m

Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km Race Walk

Bhawana Jat - Women's 20km Race Walk

Annu Rani - Women's Javelin Throw

Seema Punia - Women's Discus Throw

Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Dhanlakshmi Sekar - 4x400m Mixed Relay

Archery:

Deepika Kumari - Women's individual and mixed team.

Shooting:

Apurvi Chandela - 10m Air Rifle Individual

Elavenil Valarivan - 10m Air Rifle Individual, Mixed Team

Manu Bhaker - 10m Air Pistol Individual, Mixed Team, 25m Pistol Individual

Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 10m Air Pistol Individual, Mixed Team

Rahi Sarnobat - 25m Pistol Individual

Anjum Moudgil - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

Tejaswini Sawant - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual

Badminton:

PV Sindhu - Women's Singles

Women's Hockey Squad:

Savita Punia (GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita Duhan, Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani Rampal (Captain), Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

Boxing:

MC Mary Kom - Women's Flyweight

Simranjit Kaur - Women's Lightweight

Lovlina Borgohain - Women's Welterweight

Pooja Rani - Women's Middleweight

Wrestling:

Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53 kg

Anshu Malik - Women's 57 kg

Seema Bisla - Women's 50 kg

Sonam Malik - Women's 62 kg

Table Tennis:

Manika Batra - Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles

Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles

Swimming:

Maana Patel - Women's 100m Backstroke

Tennis

Sania Mirza - Women's Doubles

Ankita Raina - Women's Doubles

Sailing:

Nethra Kumanan - Women's Laser Radial

Weightlifting

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49 kg

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak - All-Around

Fencing

CA Bhavan Devi - Women's Sabre

Golf:

Aditi Ashok - Women's Individual

Judo:

Shushila Devi Likmabam - Women's 48 kg

