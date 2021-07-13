Full list of Indian women athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020

With just 10 days to go until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian athletes are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the quadrennial event in Japan.
At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, 124 Indian athletes are set to feature in 18 sporting events. The Indian contingent comprises 55 women athletes. In Indian Olympic history, only five women athletes have managed to win medals for the country - Karnam Malleswari (2000), MC Mary Kom (2008), Saina Nehwal (2012), PV Sindhu, and Sakshi Malik (2016).
This time around, Indian women athletes are hoping to bring home more medals from the quadrennial extravaganza in Japan.
The likes of Mary Kom, Manu Bhaker, Manika Batra, Deepika Kumari, PV Sindhu, the hockey team, Vinesh Phogat and others are expected to make headlines at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
List of qualified Indian women athletes for the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Athletics:
Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw
Dutee Chand - Women's 100m and 200m
Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km Race Walk
Bhawana Jat - Women's 20km Race Walk
Annu Rani - Women's Javelin Throw
Seema Punia - Women's Discus Throw
Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Dhanlakshmi Sekar - 4x400m Mixed Relay
Archery:
Deepika Kumari - Women's individual and mixed team.
Shooting:
Apurvi Chandela - 10m Air Rifle Individual
Elavenil Valarivan - 10m Air Rifle Individual, Mixed Team
Manu Bhaker - 10m Air Pistol Individual, Mixed Team, 25m Pistol Individual
Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 10m Air Pistol Individual, Mixed Team
Rahi Sarnobat - 25m Pistol Individual
Anjum Moudgil - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
Tejaswini Sawant - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual
Badminton:
PV Sindhu - Women's Singles
Women's Hockey Squad:
Savita Punia (GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita Duhan, Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani Rampal (Captain), Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi
Boxing:
MC Mary Kom - Women's Flyweight
Simranjit Kaur - Women's Lightweight
Lovlina Borgohain - Women's Welterweight
Pooja Rani - Women's Middleweight
Wrestling:
Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53 kg
Anshu Malik - Women's 57 kg
Seema Bisla - Women's 50 kg
Sonam Malik - Women's 62 kg
Table Tennis:
Manika Batra - Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles
Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles
Swimming:
Maana Patel - Women's 100m Backstroke
Tennis
Sania Mirza - Women's Doubles
Ankita Raina - Women's Doubles
Sailing:
Nethra Kumanan - Women's Laser Radial
Weightlifting
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49 kg
Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak - All-Around
Fencing
CA Bhavan Devi - Women's Sabre
Golf:
Aditi Ashok - Women's Individual
Judo:
Shushila Devi Likmabam - Women's 48 kg
