IOA partners with Borosil for new campaign

Narinder Batra

Borosil Glass Works ,India’s largest glassware company recently joined hands with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as official Hydration Partner for national athletes representing India at all upcoming Olympic events. In sports, things don't just begin and end on the field. They go beyond that. Because athletes inspire us with their passion, bring pride to their nation and bind people together. And when it comes to sweating it out to fulfil their dreams, our sportsmen leave no stone unturned. It is this relentless dedication that made Borosil want to walk beside them on their journey and collaborate with the Indian Olympic Association.

The campaign #ThirstForGold will run across all upcoming big-ticket events starting with the Asian Games 2018.

The intent is to create a public awareness campaign championing the athletes and for their victory to be shared by all proud Indians. To mark the beginning of this journey, an anthem was written set to the background of a heartwarming story. The video features a child playing the lead who offers Bajrang Punia the tri-colour flag exhorting him with a passionate plea saying, “ #JhandaGaadKeAana" at the Asian Games. Also, seen in the video are star Indian wrestlers Hardeep Singh and Pawan Kumar.

The Borosil team didn't have to wait too long for our athletes' hard work to show results. Bajrang Punia struck Gold on the second day of the Asian Games in wrestling. And it so happened that he also featured in our anthem video. This got the team to working harder, to release the video immediately to convey our congratulations and share our pride with this spectacular victory. The team got together and within 2 hours of getting the news managed to launch the video on social media, way ahead of its scheduled release date.

A song about following your passion, working hard and sweating it out to quench your thirst for victory, the anthem urges us all to never stop or tire and give up. . It inspires not just Team India but also all of us to push harder and chase our dreams. And since the anthem struck a chord with every Indian's heart, it has already received overwhelming love and support.

The larger campaign #ThirstForGold will further add more television, print and online content basis this theme shot with top national athletes from across disciplines.

On this proud moment of releasing this special campaign, Mr. Shreevar Kheruka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Borosil Glass Works Limited expressed his joy, “This is a very proud moment for us, to be associated with the Indian Olympic Association as their Hydration Partners. We are glad to be able to support the Indian athletes in their endeavors and look forward to a long-term association. With the launch of our new media campaign #ThirstForGold. , we celebrate the victory of medals won by India, and the many more that are yet to come. We want the nation to join us in celebrating these athletes and their efforts to make our country proud.”

As part of the partnership, Borosil Glass Works Limited will provide the Indian athletes and officials with their Hydra range of bottles to ensure that the athletes use the best available products to stay well hydrated during their training and competitions. It is a long –term collaboration that extends till 2024 which covers two Asian Games (2018, 2022), two Youth Olympic Games (2018, 2022), Commonwealth Games (2022) and two Olympics (2020, 2024).