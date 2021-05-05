Japanese citizens start petition to cancel Tokyo Olympics 2021 amid rising COVID-19 cases

The world’s oldest person Kane Tanaka withdrew herself from the Tokyo Olympics torch relay today. And soon after, Japanese citizens started a petition to cancel the big-ticket event amid the COVID-19 surge in the country. This comes after it was reported that the Japanese government is mulling a state of emergency for Tokyo and other states.

There have been several calls from top Japanese administrators to cancel the Tokyo Olympics earlier, but the organizers remained firm in their stand to go ahead with the event as planned. Originally scheduled for 2020, the Tokyo Olympics was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With just less than 80 days left for the Games, the rapid surge in COVID cases has raised concerns among residents as well as foreign participants about whether to go ahead with the Olympics. The Asian country has recorded more than 5000 new positive cases on an average for the last seven days.

One of the major reasons that have irked the citizens is the Tokyo Olympics organizers’ demand for 10000 medical workers including 500 nurses to staff out the Games. The petition, which was started by a person named Kumiko Jacobs, has already received more than 4650 signatures.

“In the midst of this crisis, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has made a request to the Japan Nursing Association for 500 nurses for the Olympic events. This cruel attempt to deprive the people of Japan of the already limited resources that are now being completely exhausted is tonedeaf at best, deadly at worst,” one of the citizens wrote.

"Japan hasn’t managed to roll out a widespread vaccination program yet. Most Japanese people do not want this. Without tourists coming to spend money there isn’t a benefit to the local economy. The only thing the Olympics will bring is more COVID and variants," a native Maria Naito commented.

Sebastian Coe praises Tokyo Olympics organisers

Meanwhile, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has praised the Tokyo Olympics organizers after they successfully staged a marathon test event in Sapporo on Wednesday. Six international athletes were reported to have participated in the event and underwent stringent COVID protocols.

“The organising committee here not only demonstrated the ability to stage an event on the field of play, it also demonstrated the ability to deliver across other complexities including, of course, the COVID-19 protocols,” Coe told a news conference.

All marathon runners, staff and local media personnel at the event had their body temperatures logged and had to answer a health questionnaire daily in the week before the event. The Tokyo Olympic organizers have already banned international audiences from the Tokyo Olympics.