Kaustubh Radkar says his father's contribution was significant in shaping him up as an 'Ironman'

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 4 // 16 Jun 2019, 18:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kaustubh Radkar has finished the Ironman Triathlon in all the six continents

Athletes world over draw strength from their parents. No matter the sport, it is often essential for athletes to be backed by their families, especially when they are just starting out or going through a rough patch in their careers. While some are born into families that have a background in sports, others have to make an impact in the circuit by themselves and with support from their parents.

Kaustubh Radkar, the former national swimmer, has finished the Ironman Triathlon in all the six continents that it is held in and has raised the bar time and again for himself as well as others. Radkar is someone who looks up to his father for advice regarding his career.

1. Talk us through one defining moment in your sporting career where your father stood by you and helped guide you.

Kaustubh: Early 2000, I was part of the Indian swimming team, but I wanted to take a break. My father had then asked me to continue, keep working at it and look at other avenues. I made the decision to move to the USA on a swimming scholarship. My mother and father stood behind me and the rest is history.

2. Is there a story you remember from your childhood of getting any advice from your father?

Kaustubh: My father was on a lot of committees and he used to be invited as a chief guest, getting a lot of mementos. I used to act as If I had won a lot of medals and trophies and my father had told me work hard and you will win.

3. Tell us about an instance you remember where your father expressed pride in your achievements.

Kaustubh: Fortunately my parents have always been proud of what I have done; finishing my first Ironman was one, winning my first national gold medal was another.

4. How does your father motivate you to do better and achieve even greater heights?

Advertisement

Kaustubh: My father is an early riser, he’s been known to finish his walk and get to his office by 7:15 am, and with having such virtues at home, it’s not hard for me to push myself on a daily basis.

5. If your father was the one to introduce you to your sport, how was that experience and what have you learnt from them?

Kaustubh: My father played sports himself and he always said he got to district level, but due to finances and injury he couldn’t go further, but I shouldn’t worry about either.