Kazakhstan to host first Worldwide UNESCO Traditional Games 2021

Shammi Rana Rapporteur Traditional Sports and Games, UNESCO briefs to media that The first UNESCO Worldwide Traditional Games will be held in Kazakhstan, 4th Collective Consultation Meeting on Traditional Games and Sports (TSG) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the sides made a decision on the possibility of holding Worldwide UNESCO Traditional Games in Kazakhstan. In 2021, Kazakhstan will host in the Games initiated by UNESCO. Representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the Association of National Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, participated in the meetings. Kazakhstan to host first Worldwide Traditional Games2021 will mark the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence. The same year the flag of the Ist UNESCO Worldwide Traditional Games will be raised in Astana. It is to be recalled that representatives of the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee of UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games Chairman Khalil Ahmed Khan, Rapporteur Shammi Rana, and Marcellin Dally paid a special visit to Astana from 1st to 2nd July 2018. At that time, the candidacy of Kazakhstan to host the First Worldwide UNESCO Traditional Games was announced there. Besides, a tripartite memorandum of intent was signed between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Association of National Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee, UNESCO Traditional Sports, and Games at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

4th Collective Consultation Meeting on Traditional Games and Sports (TSG) was attended by Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Gambia's Sports Minister Hadrammeh Sidibeh, Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Faiszer Mustapha, Kyrgyzstan's Sports Minister Kanat Amankulov, the Ivory Coast's Sports Minister Paulin Danho, Serbia's Sports Minister Vanja Udovicic, Qatar's Culture and Sports Minister Salah Ghanem Al-Majeed, UNESCO TSG Coordinator Marcellin Dally, UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games Chairman Khalil Ahmed Khan, UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games Rapporteur Shammi Rana,UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games Member Aman Kumar Sharma and World Ethnosports Confederation (WEC) Chairman Bilal Erdoğan.