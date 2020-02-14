Kerala to offer jobs to athletes under sports quota

Several athletes are going to benefit from this action

History is in the making in Kerala as this will be the first time when 195 people of the state will be assigned government jobs under the sports quota. The chief minister of Kerala, Mr Pinarayi Vijayan, will hand over the posting orders to the sportspersons on February 20 at a function which is going to take place at the central stadium.

Never before have so many people been posted under the sports quota. People are being appointed from the list of ranks for sports quota, which was unresolved and awaiting decision since 2010-2014 when the UDF government was in power.

Not more than 50 people get jobs under the sports quota annually for which the rank lists from 2010 to 2014 were looked at. There are a number of sportspersons who have their names on multiple rank lists and as such, the total tally of sportspersons has come to only 195 for five years.

It is unfortunate that except Cricket, no other sport in India pays well and the government does not give lucrative jobs to athletes who have brought medals for the country. The job offer in Kerala is a major breakthrough and sportspeople can now sit back and heave a sigh of relief!