'Khedan Watan Punjab Dia' - A sporting initiative by the Government of Punjab

In the last few years, India has been making a mark in global sports. While it is not an overnight process, little or not-so-little initiatives like the Khelo India Youth Games are instrumental in the development of sports and sporting culture in the country.

In recent times, people have also had the chance to witness states hosting their own programs and starting initiatives for the development of sports. One such initiative by the Punjab government is the 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dia.'

In a bid to cultivate a sporting culture and elevate Punjab to the forefront of the nation's sports arena, the 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dia 2023' sports tournament, organized by the Punjab government, is an event that is designed to introduce sports to every Punjabi citizen.

It aims at raising the standard of sport in the state, giving athletes competitive exposure and identifying talents that could potentially become successful athletes. It also works to promote the spirit of unity and communal harmony among the citizens and connect more people to sports.

The tournament, which spans two phases, starts on October 10, 2024, and is set to run until October 22, 2024.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Singh Mann and Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the event strives to create a conducive sports environment for players. A torch relay will precede the tournament this year to increase awareness about sports, setting the stage for an even more spirited competition.

Record-breaking participation and staggering rewards totaling Rs. 7 crore

According to Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, over 1.5 lakh athletes are participating in eight sports events across 157 blocks, including corporate cities. Thirty-five different sports are being played in eight age groups, with competitions ranging from under 14 to over 65 years old.

Students from all government and private schools in every district of Punjab will take part in this event. The games will first be held at block levels, then district and finally state-wide competitions will take place. Block champions will advance to district-level competitions and eventually to state-level tournaments. Winners at the state level will be awarded prizes totaling Rs. 7 crore.

The success of the first season has paved the way for increased enthusiasm among players this time around, and the launch of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dia' signifies a positive stride toward building a strong sports infrastructure in Punjab. The government aims to nurture champions who can compete both nationally and internationally.