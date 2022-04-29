Khelo India University Games: Behind the scenes - How nutrition and dietary requirements are in focus

Nutrition and dietary requirements are of utmost importance for any athlete. At the ongoing Khelo India University Games, organizers have emphasized the nutrition and dietary requirements through a scientifically-planned food menu.

Namratha Pramod, Nutritionist at Sports Authority of India, is involved with the planning of the menu at the Khelo India Games since the tournament was announced.

Speaking to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Namratha explained the strategy that went into devising the menu.

"We took care of several elements including the macro and micronutrients in every food item we provide. We take care of the hydration of athletes by ensuring they receive juice, milk, and whole fruits which they can carry with them at the competition," Namratha said.

Renowned sports physician and nutritionist Dr. Divya Purushotham, who was a a consultant with the Karnataka State Cricket Academy and several IPL and hockey players, was roped in for the Khelo India in nutrition and dietary planning.

Along with nutritionists, Sodexho was also involved with catering requirements. The organization, along with experts, proposed a menu and presented the same to SAI. Further consultations were held with SAI nutritionists to devise the final menu.

Nitin Trikha of Sodexho said a lot of planning went into devising the final meal.

"We worked with them on finalizing the overall menu, taking care of the number of calories, carbohydrates, and proteins present in a single meal," he said.

Positive feeback from athletes of Khelo India

The long-winded process has reaped rewards as feedback on the food and diet provided to athletes and coaches at the ongoing Khelo India Games is positive.

While a protein-centric diet is provided to non-vegetarian athletes with multiple options for chicken and fish on the menu, there are also protein-rich options available for vegetarian athletes such as Jothi V of the host university.

"For me, since I am vegetarian, there are vegetarian options such as Paneer and Dal, which are provided in ample quantity to make up for protein in our diets as well. We are also being served milk, eggs, and juice on a regular basis for good muscle recovery," Jothi said.

As wrestlers, boxers, and weightlifters are required to maintain strict weight limits, there are options on the menu to cater to their needs to help the athletes achieve the desired results.

Taking help of technology

Technological measures are also in place to ensure athletes are aware of the nutrients they consume in every meal.

"Every day, we run a video on LED of the nutrients present in the food items present in a meal at every venue. So, if any athlete is weight conscious and/or requires them to maintain their weight levels to compete in competitions, they can pick and choose accordingly, referring to the nutrients intake they need from the screen," Namratha explained.

Another major thought process that went behind the scenes while designing the menu was catering to athletes participating in the Khelo India Games from different parts of the country.

"We took care of the fact that athletes are coming from pan-India to give them a taste of what they eat and what they are comfortable with. Since Bangalore is hosting, we have also included several dishes of Karnataka such as akki roti or jowar etc to give athletes the flavor of the state," she said.

Special attention is also being given to the fact that the food being provided is of top quality and the athletes are not facing any kind of medical issues after eating them.

"Samples of each food item that are being served in every meal are collected and stored in a refrigerated container. In case of an outbreak of any kind of gastroenteritis, vomiting, loose stools, etc, the samples will be checked for analysis by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This also helps to maintain the standard of food quality," Namratha added.

Medical care at Khelo India

Medical personnel have been stationed at every venue to take care of athletes who may suffer injuries while training and competing.

Several medical universities from across the city have been associated with the Khelo India Games to provide all forms of medical support to athletes - including nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, and pharmacists.

Medical vans are stationed at all Khelo India venues for medical emergencies with top-level medical equipment and medicines.

Dr. Gokul Reddy of BMCRI said volunteers will inform the doctors immediately if any athlete sustains an injury or a sprain.

"First volunteers will inform us if there are any injuries. Then with the assistance of our medical staff, including physiotherapists, nurses, and doctors, we will take the athlete off the ground. Ambulances have been provided at every Khelo India venue for medical emergencies," he said.

The medical team's response time has been immediate throughout the tournament so far. Dr. Sudip Chaudhary, PT from Rajiv Gandhi Medical University, said:

"It is the best medical care that is being provided here. I was at the football ground one day. We were giving immediate care to all the footballers, with all the important equipment they need."

With many heroes behind the scenes working tirelessly, the Khelo India University Games will be an unforgettable outing for athletes from around the country.

Edited by Diptanil Roy