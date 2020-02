Khelo India University Games 2020: Basketball schedule and timings

KIYG 2020 basketball match

The basketball event in the Khelo India University Games 2020 will commence from 21st February 2020 and culminate on 24th February 2020, which will take place in Campus-13, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Basketball will begin a day earlier from the opening day. A total of 192 players from the Under-25 age group will participate in the competition in both men's and women's categories. The event will witness the participation of eight teams of Boys and eight of Girls in total.

Each team will play a total of three league-stage matches with teams divided into two groups. The top two teams of each group will qualify for semi-finals. The losing teams in the semi-finals will participate in the 3rd-place match.

Below is the Khelo India University Games 2020 basketball schedule:

21st February 2020: Friday

9:00 AM - Jain University, Bengaluru Vs. Shivaji University, Kolhapur (Men)

9:00 AM - University Of Madras, Chennai Vs. Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra (Men)

11:00 AM - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar Vs. Panjab University, Chandigarh (Women)

11:00 AM - Hindustan Its, Chennai Vs. Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi (Women)

1:00 PM - ITM University, Gwalior Vs. The University Of Madras, Chennai (Women)

1:00 PM - LNIPE, Gwalior Vs. Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (Women)

3:00 PM - Mumbai University, Mumbai Vs. Hindustan ITS, Chennai (Men)

3:00 PM - VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur Vs. Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi (Men)

22nd February 2020: Saturday

7:00 AM - Hindustan ITS, Chennai Vs. ITM University, Gwalior (Women)

7:00 AM - Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra Vs. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Women)

9:00 AM - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi Vs. University Of Madras, Chennai (Men)

9:00 AM - Hindustan Its, Chennai Vs. Jain University, Bengaluru (Men)

11:00 AM - Panjab University, Chandigarh Vs. LNIPE, Gwalior (Women)

11:00 AM - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi Vs. University Of Madras, Chennai (Women)

1:00 PM - Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra Vs. VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (Men)

1:00 PM - Shivaji University, Kolhapur Vs. Mumbai University, Mumbai (Men)

23rd February 2020: Sunday

9:00 AM - LNIPE, Gwalior Vs. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Women)

9:00 AM - University Of Madras, Chennai Vs. Hindustan Its, Chennai (Women)

11:00 AM - University Of Madras, Chennai Vs. VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (Men)

11:00 AM - Jain University, Bengaluru Vs. Mumbai University, Mumbai (Men)

1:00 PM - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi Vs. ITM University, Gwalior (Women)

1:00 PM - Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra Vs. Panjab University, Chandigarh (Women)

3:00 PM - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi Vs. Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (Men)

3:00 PM - Hindustan ITS, Chennai Vs. Shivaji University, Kolhapur (Men)

24th February 2020: Monday

Men Semi-final 1 - Winner of Group A Vs. Runner-up of Group B

Women Semi-final 1 - Winner of Group A Vs. Runner-up of Group B

Men Semi-final 2 - Winner of Group B Vs. Runner-up of Group A

Women Semi-final 2 - Winner of Group A Vs. Runner-up of Group B

Women 3rd Position Match - Loser of SF 1 Vs. Loser of SF 2

Men 3rd Position Match - Loser of SF 1 Vs. Loser of SF 2

Women Final - Winner of SF 1 Vs. Winner of SF 2

Men Final - Winner of SF 1 Vs. Winner of SF 2