Khelo India University Games 2020: Basketball schedule for Day 4 (24th February)

Which university will claim the gold medal?

After three days of action-packed basketball, the finals of the Khelo India University Games 2020 basketball tourney will take place on the 24th of February. So far, the fans have enjoyed every bit of the basketball competition as they have witnessed some high-class battles between the top tier university basketball teams of India.

This is the inaugural edition of Khelo India University Games however, the athletes have shown no pressure at all as they have brought their A-game to the table and delivered the goods for their respective universities.

Talking about the format of this year's finals, it will not follow the Qualifier format. Instead, there will be two semifinal matches each for the men's and the women's division. The winners of the two semifinal matches will qualify for the grand finale of their respective divisions. These games will test the skills and pressure absorption levels of the players because they might have never played under such a high amount of pressure.

The schedule further comprises of bronze medal matches where the losing teams of the respective semifinal fixtures will collide against each other to secure the bronze medal for their university. Six of the eight universities will return home with a medal while the university which loses both of its matches will miss out on a medal despite reaching so far.

Here's a look at the schedule of day 4 of Khelo India University Games 2020 basketball tournament.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Basketball Schedule, 24th February

Men Semi-final 1 - Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B

Women Semi-final 1 - Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B

Men Semi-final 2 - Winner of Group B vs Runner-up of Group A

Women Semi-final 2 - Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B

Advertisement

Women 3rd Position Match - Loser of SF 1 vs Loser of SF 2

Men 3rd Position Match - Loser of SF 1 vs Loser of SF 2

Women Final - Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2

Men Final - Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2