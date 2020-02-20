Khelo India University Games 2020: Day 1 Preview

The Khelo India University Games 2 020 are set to begin with preliminary events from 21st February 2020

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020 are set to commence officially from 22nd February 2020 and will go on till the final day of action on 1st March 2020. The inaugural edition of the countrywide University-level competition will be held in Bhubaneshwar at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University campus.

The Khelo India University Games 2020 will witness a total of 176 institutes around the nation compete with a massive number of around 4000 students set to grace the field in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The competition will be held across a range of 17 sporting disciplines as the athletes aim to earn glory for their respective universities.

A large majority of the events will be conducted at different venues inside the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus. Racquet sports such as badminton and table tennis competitions will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack whereas the athletics events will be held at the Kalinga Stadium.

The sporting events such as basketball, fencing, volleyball and football will begin the preliminary round of action on Day 1 at the Khelo India University Games 2020.

Basketball schedule for 21st February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The basketball competition at the KIUG 2020 will see a total of eight teams compete for glory in both the men's and women's categories. The event will see a total of 192 players under the age of 25.

The teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. Each of the teams will play three league stage matches with the top two finishing sides moving ahead to the semifinals.

9:00 AM - Shivaji University, Kolhapur vs Jain University, Bengaluru (Men)

9:00 AM - University Of Madras, Chennai vs Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra (Men)

11:00 AM - Panjab University, Chandigarh vs Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Women)

11:00 AM - Hindustan Its, Chennai vs. Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi (Women)

1:00 PM - ITM University, Gwalior vs. The University Of Madras, Chennai (Women)

1:00 PM - Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra vs LNIPE, Gwalior (Women)

3:00 PM - Mumbai University, Mumbai vs. Hindustan ITS, Chennai (Men)

3:00 PM - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi vs VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (Men)

Volleyball schedule for 21st February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The volleyball competition will follow a similar tournament structure as the football event with eight teams in both the gender categories divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will head to the semifinals.

10:00 AM - Kurukshetra University Vs. Lovely PU Punjab (Men)

10:00 AM - Kurukshetra University Vs. HP University (Women)

12:00 PM - Bhakta Kavi University, Gujarat Vs. Phy. EDN. University Mysore (Women)

12:00 PM - Utkal University, Orissa Vs. SRM University Tamil Nadu (Men)

2:00 PM - Mangalore University Vs. Phy. EDN. (Men)

2:00 PM - SRM University Tamil Nadu Vs. Guru Nanak Dev Amritsar (Women)

4:00 PM - MG University Kerala Vs. Punjab University (Women)

4:00 PM - MG Kashi Vs. Mahatma Gandhi University (Men)

Football schedule for 21st February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The football competition will commence a day earlier than the official opening of the Khelo India University Games 2020. The day will see a total of three matches being held at the Football Stadium inside the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) campus.

The schedule will see both the Men and Women compete initially in a league stage that will be followed by the knockouts - quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

9:00 AM - Adamas University Kolkata vs Punjab University Chandigarh (Men)

12:00 PM - Kannur University Kerala vs Punjabi University Patiala (Men)

3:00 PM - Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar vs Sant Baba Bhag Singh University (Men)

Fencing schedule for 21st February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Day 1 action will see the fencing competition kick-off at the Multipurpose Sports Hall in Saheed Nagar with action involving both the men and women. The semifinals will take place in the Men's Foil individual event followed by the semifinal action in the Women's Epee Individual event. The final piece of action will see the women's final in the Sabre Individual event.

3:15 PM - Foil Individual, semifinal (Men)

3:45 PM - Epee Individual, semifinal (Women)

4:20 PM - Sabre Individual, final, Podium Piste (Women)

The Khelo India University Games 2020 are being organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports with the support of Government of Odisha, Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association.