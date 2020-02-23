Khelo India University Games 2020: Day 3 Medals tally roundup (23rd February)

The fencing competition saw the first medalist at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The action from the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued as the third day of competition unfolded at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

The first two days of action saw just the preliminary matches take place across a wide range of sporting events - Football, Fencing, Volleyball, Basketball and many more. On the third day in Bhubaneshwar, the fencing competition witnessed a host of medal matches taking place at the Multi-Purpose Hall in Saheed Nagar.

Riya Bakshi becomes the first medalist at the Khelo India University Games 2020

In the first medal event of the day, the Women's Foil Fencing competition saw Riya Bakshi from Jammu's Cluster University win the first-ever gold medal at the Khelo India University Games 2020. Kajal and Kusum from Chandigarh's Panjab University won the silver and bronze medal respectively to round up the podium spots.

Medal winners in Fencing at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Women's Foil

Gold - Riya Bakshi (Cluster University, Jammu)

Silver - Kajal (Panjab University, Chandigarh)

Bronze - Kusum (Panjab University, Chandigarh)

Men's Foil

Gold - Tushar Raosaheb Aheer (Dr B R Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad)

Silver - Tariq Hussain (Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar)

Bronze - Vipul Yadekar (Shivaji University, Kolhapur)

Women's Epee

Gold - Jyotika Dutta (Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar)

Silver - Linthoi Haobam (Manipur University, Manipur)

Bronze - Chhavi Kohli (Panjab University, Chandigarh)

Men's Team Foil

Gold - Dr B R Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad

Silver - Panjab University, Chandigarh

Women's Team Epee

Gold - Panjab University, Chandigarh

Silver - Punjabi University, Patiala

Women's Team Sabre

Gold - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Silver - Punjabi University, Patiala

The medals were also up for grabs in the Swimming competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020 as the action unfolded in the pool.

Medal winners in Swimming at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Women's 50 metres Freestyle

Gold - Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University)

Silver - Deeksha Ramesh (Jain University, Karnataka)

Bronze - Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai)

Women's 4 x 200 metres Team

Gold - Jain University, Karnataka

Silver - Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi

Bronze - University of Mumbai

The action from Day 4 (24th February) will see more medals up for grabs as the last day of competition unfolds in Basketball, Volleyball and Fencing.