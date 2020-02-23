Khelo India University Games 2020: Day 3 Medals tally roundup (23rd February)
The action from the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued as the third day of competition unfolded at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
The first two days of action saw just the preliminary matches take place across a wide range of sporting events - Football, Fencing, Volleyball, Basketball and many more. On the third day in Bhubaneshwar, the fencing competition witnessed a host of medal matches taking place at the Multi-Purpose Hall in Saheed Nagar.
Riya Bakshi becomes the first medalist at the Khelo India University Games 2020
In the first medal event of the day, the Women's Foil Fencing competition saw Riya Bakshi from Jammu's Cluster University win the first-ever gold medal at the Khelo India University Games 2020. Kajal and Kusum from Chandigarh's Panjab University won the silver and bronze medal respectively to round up the podium spots.
Medal winners in Fencing at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Women's Foil
Gold - Riya Bakshi (Cluster University, Jammu)
Silver - Kajal (Panjab University, Chandigarh)
Bronze - Kusum (Panjab University, Chandigarh)
Men's Foil
Gold - Tushar Raosaheb Aheer (Dr B R Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad)
Silver - Tariq Hussain (Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar)
Bronze - Vipul Yadekar (Shivaji University, Kolhapur)
Women's Epee
Gold - Jyotika Dutta (Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar)
Silver - Linthoi Haobam (Manipur University, Manipur)
Bronze - Chhavi Kohli (Panjab University, Chandigarh)
Men's Team Foil
Gold - Dr B R Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad
Silver - Panjab University, Chandigarh
Women's Team Epee
Gold - Panjab University, Chandigarh
Silver - Punjabi University, Patiala
Women's Team Sabre
Gold - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
Silver - Punjabi University, Patiala
The medals were also up for grabs in the Swimming competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020 as the action unfolded in the pool.
Medal winners in Swimming at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Women's 50 metres Freestyle
Gold - Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University)
Silver - Deeksha Ramesh (Jain University, Karnataka)
Bronze - Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai)
Women's 4 x 200 metres Team
Gold - Jain University, Karnataka
Silver - Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi
Bronze - University of Mumbai
The action from Day 4 (24th February) will see more medals up for grabs as the last day of competition unfolds in Basketball, Volleyball and Fencing.Published 23 Feb 2020, 23:11 IST