Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 5 medals tally roundup (25th February)
The action from the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued on Day 5 of the marquee university-level competition as the students from all across the nation battled it out for the chance to reign supreme across a large range of sporting competitions at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
The fifth day in Bhubaneshwar saw some of the sporting competition come to an end with the final medal matches being held in Basketball, Fencing and Volleyball at different venues across the KIIT University Campus.
Medal winners in Archery at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Women's Individual Compound
Gold - Kritika Sharma (Rajasthan University, Rajasthan)
Silver - Raginee Marko (Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya, Madhya Pradesh)
Bronze - Sukhminder Singh (Punjab University, Punjab)
Men's Individual Compound
Gold - Mukul Sharma (Rajasthan University, Rajasthan)
Silver - Sangampreet Bisla (Punjab University, Punjab)
Bronze - Babita Kumari (Ranchi University, Jharkhand)
Men's Team Compound
Gold - Punjab University, Punjab
Silver - University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan
Bronze - Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi
Women's Team Compound
Gold - Punjab University, Punjab
Silver - University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan
Bronze - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
Mixed Team Compound
Gold - Punjab University, Punjab
Silver - University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan
Bronze - Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya, Madhya Pradesh
The Day 5 action in the Archery competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020 saw the medal matches in the Men's and Women's Individual Compound events. In addition to the individual events, the Team Compound also saw the Men's, Women's and Mixed competition took place.
Medal winners in Swimming at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's 400 metres
Gold - Sridhar Siva
Silver - Sethumanickavel Thuramaran
Bronze - Kandul Prasad
Men's 4 x 100 metres
Gold - Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi
Silver - Panjab University, Punjab
Bronze - Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra
Women's 800 metres
Gold - S V Nikhita
Silver - Muralidhar Dhruti
Bronze - Rutuja Talegaonkar
Women's 200 metres Freestyle
Gold - Sadhvi Dhuri
Silver - S V Nikhita
Bronze - Damini Gowda
Women's 100 metres Butterfly
Gold - Sadhvi Dhuri
Silver - Damini Gowda
With medals awarded to the winners in the various sporting events, we take a closer look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal updated at the end of the action on Day 5.
Published 26 Feb 2020, 00:17 IST