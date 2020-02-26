Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 5 medals tally roundup (25th February)

Swimming was dominated by students from Savitribai Phule Pune University at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The action from the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued on Day 5 of the marquee university-level competition as the students from all across the nation battled it out for the chance to reign supreme across a large range of sporting competitions at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

The fifth day in Bhubaneshwar saw some of the sporting competition come to an end with the final medal matches being held in Basketball, Fencing and Volleyball at different venues across the KIIT University Campus.

Medal winners in Archery at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Women's Individual Compound

Gold - Kritika Sharma (Rajasthan University, Rajasthan)

Silver - Raginee Marko (Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya, Madhya Pradesh)

Bronze - Sukhminder Singh (Punjab University, Punjab)

Men's Individual Compound

Gold - Mukul Sharma (Rajasthan University, Rajasthan)

Silver - Sangampreet Bisla (Punjab University, Punjab)

Bronze - Babita Kumari (Ranchi University, Jharkhand)

Men's Team Compound

Gold - Punjab University, Punjab

Silver - University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan

Bronze - Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi

Women's Team Compound

Gold - Punjab University, Punjab

Silver - University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan

Bronze - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Mixed Team Compound

Gold - Punjab University, Punjab

Silver - University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan

Bronze - Rani Durgawati Vishwavidyalaya, Madhya Pradesh

The Day 5 action in the Archery competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020 saw the medal matches in the Men's and Women's Individual Compound events. In addition to the individual events, the Team Compound also saw the Men's, Women's and Mixed competition took place.

Medal winners in Swimming at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's 400 metres

Gold - Sridhar Siva

Silver - Sethumanickavel Thuramaran

Bronze - Kandul Prasad

Men's 4 x 100 metres

Gold - Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi

Silver - Panjab University, Punjab

Bronze - Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra

Women's 800 metres

Gold - S V Nikhita

Silver - Muralidhar Dhruti

Bronze - Rutuja Talegaonkar

Women's 200 metres Freestyle

Gold - Sadhvi Dhuri

Silver - S V Nikhita

Bronze - Damini Gowda

Women's 100 metres Butterfly

Gold - Sadhvi Dhuri

Silver - Damini Gowda

With medals awarded to the winners in the various sporting events, we take a closer look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal updated at the end of the action on Day 5.

