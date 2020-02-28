Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 8 medal tally roundup (28th February)

The Rugby competition culminated at the Khelo India University Games 2020 today

The action from Day 8 of the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued in Bhubaneshwar with the marquee university-level competition nearing its business end. The competition has seen a total of 176 universities compete to come out on top in a wide range of sporting competitions with a total of 4,000 students battling it out at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The eighth day of action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 saw a large number of the sporting competitions featured medal matches in events all through the day like Tennis, Boxing, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Hockey, Wrestling, Rugby among others at various stadiums around the KIIT University Campus. The football competition saw the semi-finals being held for the Women athletes as the stage was prepared for the gold medal matches.

The Kabaddi competition witnessed the quarter-final action for both the Men and Women as the semi-finals are set to take place on Saturday.

Medal winners in Wrestling at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Friday saw the last day of action in wrestling at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Freestyle 61 kg category

Gold - Ankit Sihar (Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Rohtak)

Silver - Lokpal Goher (Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya)

Bronze - Saurabh Ashok Patil (University of Mumbai)

Men's Freestyle 74 kg category

Gold - Praveen Malik (Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak)

Silver - Mukul Mishra (VBS Purvanchal University)

Bronze - Swapnil Prabhakar Kashid (Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar University, Solapur)

Women's Greco-Roman 50 kg category

Gold - Raman Yadav (Barkatullah University)

Silver - KM Devya Tomar (Chaudhary Charan Singh University)

Bronze - Vandana (Mangalore University)

Women's Greco-Roman 69 kg category

Gold - Pooja Yadav (Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad)

Silver - Ankita Dinesh Gund (Dr BR Ambedkar University, Marathwada)

Bronze - Preeti (Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani)

Men's Greco-Roman 55 kg category

Gold - Sandeep (Pratap University)

Silver - Yogesh (Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Sikar University)

Bronze - Rinku (Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology).

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg category

Gold - Lovepreet Singh (Panjab University)

Silver - Vijender (Kurukshetra University)

Bronze - Raja Kamal Dyal Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University).

Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg category

Gold - Rajneesh (Panjab University)

Silver - Bhupender (Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Sikar University)

Bronze - Vijay Vasant Pawar (Savitribai Phule Pune University)

Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg category

Gold - Rohan Rangarav Rande (Shivaji University)

Silver - Sarfaraj (Guru Nanak Dev University)

Bronze - Shivaya Pujari (Rani Channamma University)

The final day of Wrestling action saw a wide range of weight categories in action as the athletes fought it out on the mat for glory.

Medal winners in Weightlifting at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The weightlifting action carried on at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's 89 kg category

Gold - Gurpreet Ralh (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar) 295kg (Snatch 128kg, Clean & Jerk 167kg)

Silver - Kunwar Vishvajeet Singh (BK University) 282kg (129, 153)

Bronze - S Lokchand (Thiruvalluvar University) 276 (124, 152).

Men's 96kg category

Gold - Gurjeet Singh (Lovely Professional University) 282kg (122, 160)

Silver - Kanha Tyagi (BK University) 268 (119, 268)

Bronze - Karanpreet Singh (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar) 248kg (118, 130).

Men's 102kg category

Gold - Phiyanshu Bhandari (University of Delhi) 287kg (125, 162)

Silver - Bhavneet Singh (Panjab University) 286kg (126, 160)

Bronze - Vishvjeet Singh (Kurukshetra University) 270 kg (122, 148)

Women's 71kg category

Gold - Harjinder Kaur (Punjabi University) 191kg (87, 104)

Silver - Nikeeta Valmik Kale (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 181kg (81, 100)

Bronze - MS Sneha (University of Calicut) 180 (79, 101).

Women's 76kg category

Gold - Alish R Arockiya (Manonmaniam Sundaranar University) 200kg (85, 115)

Silver - Rakhi (Punjabi University) 181kg (80, 101)

Bronze - Swathi Kishore (University of Calicut) 171kg (76, 95)

Women's 81kg category

Gold - T Dharshini (Manonmaniam Sundaranar University) 190 kg (85, 105)

Silver - Mayuri Ramachandra Devre (Shivaji University) 172 kg (77, 95)

Bronze - Thatithuri Satya Jyothi (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 168 kg (74, 94)

The penultimate day of action in Weightlifting saw competition across three weight categories for both the Men and Women.

Medal winners in Hockey at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Hockey competition came to an end at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's competition

Gold - Bangalore Central University

Silver - University of Bangalore

Bronze - Maharshi Dayanand University

Women's competition

Gold - ITM University

Silver - Sambalpur University

Bronze - Maharshi Dayanand University

The last day in the Hockey event saw both the Men's and Women's event come to an end with the gold medal and bronze medal matches being contested through the day.

Medal winners in Rugby at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Competition

Gold - Shivaji University, Kolhapur

Silver - Chandigarh University

Women's Competition

Gold - KIIT University, Odisha

Silver - Patliputra University, Bihar

The last day of Rugby competition saw the gold medalists being felicitated at the Rugby stadium inside the KIIT University Campus in Bhubaneshwar.

Medal winners in Athletics at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Events

400m:

Gold - R Rajesh (University of Madras) 47.36 s

Silver - Jashan Preet Singh (Lovely Professional University, Phagwara) 47.66s

Bronze - V Gowri Shankar (Mangalore University) 48.03s

1500m:

Gold - Chaitanya Vilas Holgare (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 3:52.54

Silver - Jeeva Saran (University of Madras) 3:53.01

Bronze - Sunil (Maharashi Dayanand University) 3:53.44

10000m:

Gold - Narendra Pratap Singh (Mangalore University) 29:52.76

Silver - Santosh Yadav (University of Calicut) 30:46.78

Bronze - Rohit Yadav (Rajiv Gandhi University) 30:55.95

110m Hurdles:

Gold - Ronald Babu (Mahatma Gandhi University) 14.60 s

Silver - Alden Nornoha (University of Mumbai) 14.64s

Bronze - Veeraraghavendra (University of Madras) 14.85s

Long Jump:

Gold - Mohammed Salih (University of Calicut) 7.44m

Silver - Akhil TV Thaiparambil (Mahatma Gandhi University) 7.36m

Bronze - Sunny Kumar (Veer Kunwar Singh University) 7.23m

Shot Put:

Gold - Prabhkirpal Singh (Punjabi University) 16.68m

Silver - Ashish Kumar (Maharashi Dyanand University, Rohtak) 16.26m

Bronze - Shakti Sonlanki (Indira Gandhi University) 16.09m

Javelin Throw:

Gold - Harish Kumar (Maharaja Ganga Singh University) 71.70m

Silver - DP Manu (Mangalore University) 70.58m

Bronze - Mohammed Hadeesh (VBS Purvanchal University) 69.33m

Women's Events

400m:

Gold - PO Sayana (University of Kerala) 53.99s

Silver - Jyothika Sri (Krishna University) 55.38s

Bronze - Ritika Negi (University of Delhi) 56.10s

1500m:

Gold - Harmilan Bains (Punjabi University) 4:16.68

Silver - Durga Pramod Deore (Savitriben Phule Pune University) 4:24.26

Bronze - Ujala (MJP Rohilkhand University) 4:26.40

10000m:

Gold - Jyoti (Panjab University) 35:59.58

Silver - Sonika (Maharshi Dayanand University) 36:04.30

Bronze - Rima Patel (Punjabi University) 36:05.55

100m Hurdles:

Gold - Yarraji Jyothi (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 13.77s

Silver - K Nandhini (University of Madras) 14.37s

Bronze - Rokeya Khatun (University of Kalyani) 14.55s

Pole Vault:

Gold - Babita Patel (Prof. Rajendra Singh University) 3.60m

Silver - E Baranica (Mangalore University) 3.50m

Bronze - C Anaswara (University of Calicut) 3.40m

Long Jump:

Gold - Manisha Merel (Sambalpur University 6.22m

Silver - Harshini Saravanan (University of Madras) 5.89m

Bronze - Anupama Biju (Mahatma Gandhi University) 5.86m

Shot Put:

Gold - Kiran Baliyan (Chaudhary Charan Singh University) 15.10m

Silver - V Ambika (University of Mysore) 13.92m

Bronze - Srishti Vig (MPJ Rohilkhand University) 13.64m

Javelin Throw:

Gold - Shilpa (Lovely Professional University) 48.22m

Silver - N Hemamalini (University of Madras) 45.79m

Bronze - Karishma Sanil (Gulbarga University) 43.43m

The second day of action at the Athletics track continued with as many as 15 events conducted through the day at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

With the action from Day 8 coming to an end in Bhubaneswar, we take a closer look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally.

The Khelo India University Games 2 020 Medal tally at the end of Day 8 in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha