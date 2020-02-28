Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 8 medal tally roundup (28th February)
The action from Day 8 of the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued in Bhubaneshwar with the marquee university-level competition nearing its business end. The competition has seen a total of 176 universities compete to come out on top in a wide range of sporting competitions with a total of 4,000 students battling it out at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
The eighth day of action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 saw a large number of the sporting competitions featured medal matches in events all through the day like Tennis, Boxing, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Hockey, Wrestling, Rugby among others at various stadiums around the KIIT University Campus. The football competition saw the semi-finals being held for the Women athletes as the stage was prepared for the gold medal matches.
The Kabaddi competition witnessed the quarter-final action for both the Men and Women as the semi-finals are set to take place on Saturday.
Medal winners in Wrestling at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's Freestyle 61 kg category
Gold - Ankit Sihar (Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Rohtak)
Silver - Lokpal Goher (Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya)
Bronze - Saurabh Ashok Patil (University of Mumbai)
Men's Freestyle 74 kg category
Gold - Praveen Malik (Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak)
Silver - Mukul Mishra (VBS Purvanchal University)
Bronze - Swapnil Prabhakar Kashid (Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar University, Solapur)
Women's Greco-Roman 50 kg category
Gold - Raman Yadav (Barkatullah University)
Silver - KM Devya Tomar (Chaudhary Charan Singh University)
Bronze - Vandana (Mangalore University)
Women's Greco-Roman 69 kg category
Gold - Pooja Yadav (Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad)
Silver - Ankita Dinesh Gund (Dr BR Ambedkar University, Marathwada)
Bronze - Preeti (Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani)
Men's Greco-Roman 55 kg category
Gold - Sandeep (Pratap University)
Silver - Yogesh (Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Sikar University)
Bronze - Rinku (Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology).
Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg category
Gold - Lovepreet Singh (Panjab University)
Silver - Vijender (Kurukshetra University)
Bronze - Raja Kamal Dyal Singh (Guru Nanak Dev University).
Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg category
Gold - Rajneesh (Panjab University)
Silver - Bhupender (Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Sikar University)
Bronze - Vijay Vasant Pawar (Savitribai Phule Pune University)
Men's Greco-Roman 97 kg category
Gold - Rohan Rangarav Rande (Shivaji University)
Silver - Sarfaraj (Guru Nanak Dev University)
Bronze - Shivaya Pujari (Rani Channamma University)
The final day of Wrestling action saw a wide range of weight categories in action as the athletes fought it out on the mat for glory.
Medal winners in Weightlifting at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's 89 kg category
Gold - Gurpreet Ralh (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar) 295kg (Snatch 128kg, Clean & Jerk 167kg)
Silver - Kunwar Vishvajeet Singh (BK University) 282kg (129, 153)
Bronze - S Lokchand (Thiruvalluvar University) 276 (124, 152).
Men's 96kg category
Gold - Gurjeet Singh (Lovely Professional University) 282kg (122, 160)
Silver - Kanha Tyagi (BK University) 268 (119, 268)
Bronze - Karanpreet Singh (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar) 248kg (118, 130).
Men's 102kg category
Gold - Phiyanshu Bhandari (University of Delhi) 287kg (125, 162)
Silver - Bhavneet Singh (Panjab University) 286kg (126, 160)
Bronze - Vishvjeet Singh (Kurukshetra University) 270 kg (122, 148)
Women's 71kg category
Gold - Harjinder Kaur (Punjabi University) 191kg (87, 104)
Silver - Nikeeta Valmik Kale (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 181kg (81, 100)
Bronze - MS Sneha (University of Calicut) 180 (79, 101).
Women's 76kg category
Gold - Alish R Arockiya (Manonmaniam Sundaranar University) 200kg (85, 115)
Silver - Rakhi (Punjabi University) 181kg (80, 101)
Bronze - Swathi Kishore (University of Calicut) 171kg (76, 95)
Women's 81kg category
Gold - T Dharshini (Manonmaniam Sundaranar University) 190 kg (85, 105)
Silver - Mayuri Ramachandra Devre (Shivaji University) 172 kg (77, 95)
Bronze - Thatithuri Satya Jyothi (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 168 kg (74, 94)
The penultimate day of action in Weightlifting saw competition across three weight categories for both the Men and Women.
Medal winners in Hockey at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's competition
Gold - Bangalore Central University
Silver - University of Bangalore
Bronze - Maharshi Dayanand University
Women's competition
Gold - ITM University
Silver - Sambalpur University
Bronze - Maharshi Dayanand University
The last day in the Hockey event saw both the Men's and Women's event come to an end with the gold medal and bronze medal matches being contested through the day.
Medal winners in Rugby at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's Competition
Gold - Shivaji University, Kolhapur
Silver - Chandigarh University
Women's Competition
Gold - KIIT University, Odisha
Silver - Patliputra University, Bihar
The last day of Rugby competition saw the gold medalists being felicitated at the Rugby stadium inside the KIIT University Campus in Bhubaneshwar.
Medal winners in Athletics at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's Events
400m:
Gold - R Rajesh (University of Madras) 47.36 s
Silver - Jashan Preet Singh (Lovely Professional University, Phagwara) 47.66s
Bronze - V Gowri Shankar (Mangalore University) 48.03s
1500m:
Gold - Chaitanya Vilas Holgare (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 3:52.54
Silver - Jeeva Saran (University of Madras) 3:53.01
Bronze - Sunil (Maharashi Dayanand University) 3:53.44
10000m:
Gold - Narendra Pratap Singh (Mangalore University) 29:52.76
Silver - Santosh Yadav (University of Calicut) 30:46.78
Bronze - Rohit Yadav (Rajiv Gandhi University) 30:55.95
110m Hurdles:
Gold - Ronald Babu (Mahatma Gandhi University) 14.60 s
Silver - Alden Nornoha (University of Mumbai) 14.64s
Bronze - Veeraraghavendra (University of Madras) 14.85s
Long Jump:
Gold - Mohammed Salih (University of Calicut) 7.44m
Silver - Akhil TV Thaiparambil (Mahatma Gandhi University) 7.36m
Bronze - Sunny Kumar (Veer Kunwar Singh University) 7.23m
Shot Put:
Gold - Prabhkirpal Singh (Punjabi University) 16.68m
Silver - Ashish Kumar (Maharashi Dyanand University, Rohtak) 16.26m
Bronze - Shakti Sonlanki (Indira Gandhi University) 16.09m
Javelin Throw:
Gold - Harish Kumar (Maharaja Ganga Singh University) 71.70m
Silver - DP Manu (Mangalore University) 70.58m
Bronze - Mohammed Hadeesh (VBS Purvanchal University) 69.33m
Women's Events
400m:
Gold - PO Sayana (University of Kerala) 53.99s
Silver - Jyothika Sri (Krishna University) 55.38s
Bronze - Ritika Negi (University of Delhi) 56.10s
1500m:
Gold - Harmilan Bains (Punjabi University) 4:16.68
Silver - Durga Pramod Deore (Savitriben Phule Pune University) 4:24.26
Bronze - Ujala (MJP Rohilkhand University) 4:26.40
10000m:
Gold - Jyoti (Panjab University) 35:59.58
Silver - Sonika (Maharshi Dayanand University) 36:04.30
Bronze - Rima Patel (Punjabi University) 36:05.55
100m Hurdles:
Gold - Yarraji Jyothi (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 13.77s
Silver - K Nandhini (University of Madras) 14.37s
Bronze - Rokeya Khatun (University of Kalyani) 14.55s
Pole Vault:
Gold - Babita Patel (Prof. Rajendra Singh University) 3.60m
Silver - E Baranica (Mangalore University) 3.50m
Bronze - C Anaswara (University of Calicut) 3.40m
Long Jump:
Gold - Manisha Merel (Sambalpur University 6.22m
Silver - Harshini Saravanan (University of Madras) 5.89m
Bronze - Anupama Biju (Mahatma Gandhi University) 5.86m
Shot Put:
Gold - Kiran Baliyan (Chaudhary Charan Singh University) 15.10m
Silver - V Ambika (University of Mysore) 13.92m
Bronze - Srishti Vig (MPJ Rohilkhand University) 13.64m
Javelin Throw:
Gold - Shilpa (Lovely Professional University) 48.22m
Silver - N Hemamalini (University of Madras) 45.79m
Bronze - Karishma Sanil (Gulbarga University) 43.43m
The second day of action at the Athletics track continued with as many as 15 events conducted through the day at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
With the action from Day 8 coming to an end in Bhubaneswar, we take a closer look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally.
Published 28 Feb 2020, 23:50 IST