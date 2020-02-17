Khelo India University Games 2020: Official dates and full schedule of competition released

Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju in the launch of 1st KIUG 2020

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020, commence from 22nd February 2020 and will go on until 1st March in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The inaugural KIUG event will witness 17 multi-disciplinary grassroots sports.

Basketball, Fencing, Football, and Volleyball will begin a day earlier from the opening day. Over 4,000 participants from 100 universities across India will display their talent in 207 gold, 207 silver, and 287 bronze medal-event in 10 days.

Below is the full Khelo India University Games 2020 Schedule to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University

Archery: Campus – 10, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, - 22nd Feb – 26th Feb 2020

Athletics: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, - 28th February – 1 st March 2020

Badminton: JLN Indoor Stadium – Cuttack, - 23rd February – 26th February 2020

Basketball: Campus – 13, KIIT University, - 21st February – 24th February 2020

Boxing: Campus – 13, KIIT University, - 25th February - 1st March 2020

Fencing: Sports Hall - Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar, - 21st February - 24th February 2020

Football: Football Stadium - Campus – 13 and 5, - 21st February – 1st March 2020

Hockey: Hockey Stadium - Campus - 13, KIIT University, - 22nd February - 28th February 2020

Judo: Sports Hall - Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar, - 27th February – 29th February 2020

Kabaddi: Indoor Hall - Campus – 13, KIIT University, - 26th February – 1st March 2020

Rugby: Rugby Stadium - Campus – 13, KIIT University 26th February – 28th February 2020

Swimming: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 23rd February - 26th February 2020

Table Tennis: JLN Indoor Stadium – Cuttack, - 27th February – 1st March 2020

Tennis: Campus - 8 & 9, KIIT University, - 22nd February – 28th February 2020

Volleyball: Indoor Hall - Campus – 13, KIIT University, - 21st February – 24th February 2020

Weightlifting: Campus – 13, KIIT University, - 26th February – 29th February 2020

Wrestling: Campus – 9, KIIT International School, - 27th February – 1st March 2020

The Khelo India Games has been declared an event of national importance. The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C), Government of India, Kiren Rijiju, said at the launch ceremony

“The Khelo India University Games is yet another empowering initiative of the Government of India that hopes to not only give a platform to young students to showcase their talent in sports, but in the long run, it will develop a culture to pursue sports at this level and eventually contribute to the ultimate goal of topping the medal tally in events like the Asian Games and Olympic Games."

