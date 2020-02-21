Khelo India University Games 2020 Schedule: Day 2 preview, order of play and match list

The athletes unveiled the official trophy of the Khelo University Games 2020

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020 are set to officially commence today at the Kalinga Institute of Industry Technology (KIIT) University, Bhubhaneshwar as students from across the nation compete for glory. A total of 176 institutes will fight it out for the chance to finish as the best finishing university in the nation at the inaugural edition of the Khelo India University Games.

The events will see a mammoth tally of 4000 students take to the field across a wide range of 17 sporting disciplines over the course of the fortnight in Odisha.

Most of the sporting competitions will be held at venues inside the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneshwar. Some of the events such as Table Tennis and Badminton are set to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack with all the Athletics competitions to be conducted at the Kalinga Stadium.

Before the formal launch of the Khelo India University Games 2020, some of the events such as Fencing, Volleyball, Football, and Basketball kicked off the action in the preliminary rounds of fixtures on the first day.

Fencing schedule for 22nd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

12:00 PM - Women's Foil Individual Semi-Final (Red)

12:00 PM - Men Epee Individual Semi-Final (Red)

1:00 PM - Men Sabre Individual Semi-Final (Red)

The fencing event began on 21st February with action in three disciplines of the event and the action continues on the second day with competition in three more events through the day. The competition will be held at the Multi-Purpose Sports Hall in Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Football schedule for 22nd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

9:00 AM - LNIPE Gwalior vs Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar (Women)

12:00 PM - MDU, Rohtak vs Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu (Women)

3:00 PM - Goa University vs Punjab University, Chandigarh (Women)

After the start on the first day of competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020, the football event for Women continues in Bhubaneshwar. Three fixtures are lined up for the day which will be held at the Football Stadium inside the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University campus.

Volleyball schedule for 22nd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Another competition that saw its schedule kick off on the 21st of February was Volleyball. A total of eight matches for both the Men and Women will take place at the Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall as the league stage continues on.

10:00 AM - Mangalore vs Kurukshetra (Men)

10:00 AM - HP University vs Guru Nanak Dev Amritsar (Women)

12:00 PM - MG Kashi Vidyapith vs SRM University, Tamil Nadu (Men)

12:00 PM - Bhakta Kavi University, Gujarat vs Punjab University (Women)

2:00 PM - SRM University, Tamil Nadu vs Kurukshetra University (Women)

2:00 PM - Lovely Professional University, Punjab vs Physical EDN. University (Men)

4:00 PM - Physical EDN. University Mysore vs MG University Kerala (Women)

4:00 PM - MG University vs Utkal University, Orissa (Men)

Hockey schedule for 22nd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Hockey action will commence at the Khelo India University Games with a host of matches set to take place on the opening day of play. The matches will be held at the Hockey Stadium inside the KIIT University campus.

7:00 AM - Ranchi University vs SAM Jabalpur University, Odisha (Women)

8:45 AM - Mangalore University, Karnataka vs Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore (Women)

10:15 AM - Punjabi University, (Pb) vs M D University, Haryana (Women)

11:45 AM - Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar vs ITM University, MP (Women)

2:00 PM - Bangalore University, Karnataka vs Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, UP (Men)

3:45 PM - M D University, Haryana vs Games, And Sports Committee, New Delhi (Jamia Milia Islamia) (Men)

5:15 PM - Bangalore Central University vs Lakshmi Bai National Institute Of Physical Education (Lnipe), MP (Men)

6:45 PM - Banaras Hindu University, UP vs BS Purvanchal University, UP (Men)

Basketball schedule for 22nd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The hardwood basketball courts at the KIIT University campus will be in action for the second day of competition in the Basketball event for both Men and Women. The matches will begin early in the day with simultaneous

7:00 AM - Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra vs Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Women)

7:00 AM - ITM University, Gwalior vs Hindustan ITS, Chennai (Women)

9:00 AM - Hindustan Its, Chennai vs Jain University, Bengaluru (Men)

9:00 AM - University Of Madras, Chennai vs Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi (Men)

11:00 AM - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi Vs. University Of Madras, Chennai (Women)

11:00 AM - LNIPE, Gwalior vs Panjab University, Chandigarh (Women)

1:00 PM - Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra Vs. VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (Men)

1:00 PM - Shivaji University, Kolhapur Vs. Mumbai University, Mumbai (Men)

Archery schedule for 22nd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The archery range at the KIIT University campus will see the first piece of action as the competition kicks off. The qualification round for the Recurve event (Men and Women) whereas the Compound Event (Women) will take place through the day.

8:30:00 AM Men's Recurve Qualification Round 2 X 70 Mtrs

8:30:00 AM Women's Recurve Qualification Round 2 X 70 Mtrs

2:00:00 PM Archery Compound Women Qualification Round 2 X 50 Mtrs

Day 2 will also see action kick off in the Lawn Tennis event with a total of 10 matches set to take place on the courts at the Sports Complex.