Khelo India University Games 2020 Schedule: Day 3 preview, order of play and match list

Basketball action will continue on Day 3 of the Khelo India University Games 2020

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020 were kicked off officially yesterday with the grand opening ceremony in the presence of honourable Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mr. Kiren Rijiju.

The Khelo India University Games will see an approximate number of 4000 students compete for honours with a total of 176 universities across the nation in the running for top honours at the event which is being conducted at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus.

A large majority of the sporting events will take place at venues all across the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar. Whereas some of the competitions like Badminton and Table Tennis will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. All the athletics events will be held at the Kalinga Stadium.

Football schedule for 23rd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

9:00 AM - KIIT University vs Adamas University, Kolkata (Men)

12:00 PM - Calcutta University Kolkata vs Kannur University Kerala (Men)

3:00 PM - Kerala University vs Sant Baba Bhag Singh University (Men)

The football competition began from the 21st February 2020, a day early than the official opening of the Khelo India University Games 2020. The event is being held for both Men and Women with around 354 players under the age of 25 competing for bringing glory to their respective Universities.

Archery schedule for 23rd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

9:00 AM - Compound Men, 1/16 Elimination Round

9:45 AM - Compound Women, 1/16 Elimination Round

10:30 AM - Compound Men, 1/8 Elimination Round

10:30 AM - Compound Women, 1/8 Elimination Round

11:05 AM - Compound Men, 1/4 Elimination Round

11:05 AM - Compound Women, 1/4 Elimination Round

11:40 AM - Compound Men, Semi Final

11:40 AM - Compound Women, Semi Final

1:30 PM - Compound Men Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

2:00 PM - Compound Women Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

2:30 PM - Compound Men Team, Semi Final

2:30 PM - Compound Women Team, Semi Final

3:15 PM - RX Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

3:40 PM - CX Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

4:05 PM - RX Team, Semi Final

4:05 PM - CX Team, Semi Final

The archery range at the KIIT University campus will see a lot of action through the day with competitions for both the Men and Women across a range of events.

Fencing schedule for 23rd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

9:00 AM - Men's Final Foil Individual (Red)

9:00 AM - Women's Final Epee Individual (Green)

9:00 AM - Women's Final Sabre Individual (Blue)

9:20 AM - Women's Final Foil Individual (Red)

9:20 AM - Men's Final Epee Individual (Green)

9:20 AM - Men's Final Sabre Individual (Blue)

2:40 PM - Men's Final Foil Team (Red)

3:40 PM - Women's Final Epee Team (Red)

4:40 PM - Women's Final Sabre Team (Red)

The second day of the fencing event will continue on Day 3 action in multiple disciplines through the day with a host of medals up for grabs. The fencing competition will take place at the Multi Purpose Sports Hall in Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

Volleyball schedule for 23rd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

10:00 AM - Kurukshetra University, Haryana vs Physical Education University of Calicut, Kerala (Men)

10:00 AM - SRM University vs HP University (Women)

12:00 PM - Bhakta Kavi University, Gujarat vs MG University Kerala (Women)

12:00 PM - MG University vs SRM University Tamil Nadu (Men)

2:00 PM - Mangalore University vs Lovely Professional University Punjab (Men)

2:00 PM - Kurukshetra University vs Guru Nanak Dev Amritsar (Women)

4:00 PM - Punjab University vs Physical Education University, Mysore (Women)

4:00 PM - Utkal University, Orissa vs MG Kashi Vidyapeeth (Men)

The penultimate day of action from the Volleyball competition wil see a total of eight matches take place as the league stage comes to an end.

Hockey schedule for 23rd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

7:00 AM - Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore vs Ranchi University (Women)

8:45 AM - Mangalore University, Karnataka vs SAM Jabalpur University, Odisha (Women)

10:15 AM - ITM University, MP vs Punjab University (Women)

11:45 AM - M D University, Haryana Vs. Guru Nanak Dev University, (Women)

2:00 PM - Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, UP vs M D University, Haryana (Men)

3:45 PM - Games, And Sports Committee, New Delhi (Jamia Milia Islamia) vs Bangalore University, Karnataka (Men)

5:15 PM - BS Purvanchal University, UP vs Bangalore Central University (Men)

6:45 PM - Banaras Hindu University vs Lakshmi Bai National Institute Of Physical Education, MP (Men)

The second day of action in the Hockey competition will see matches for both Men and Women through the day as the league stage matches continue at the KIIT University Campus.

Swimming schedule for 23rd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

10:05 AM - Men's 400 metres Freestyle

10:15 AM - Women's 400 metres Freestyle

10:30 AM - Men's 200 MTRS Individual Medley

10:40 AM - Men's 4X100 metres Freestyle Relay

3:05 PM - Men's 200 metres Breast Stroke

3:10 PM - Women's 200 metres Breast Stroke

3:30 PM - Men's 100 metres Breast Stroke

3:42 PM - Women's 100 metres Breast Stroke

4:00 PM - Men's 50 metres Freestyle

4:20 PM - Women's 50 metres Freestyle

The swimming events will be making the debut at the Khelo India University Games 2020 with the action through the day in the pool at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Basketball schedule for 23rd February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

9:00 AM - LNIPE, Gwalior vs Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Women)

9:00 AM - Hindustan Its, Chennai vs University Of Madras, Chennai (Women)

11:00 AM - VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur vs University Of Madras, Chennai (Men)

11:00 AM - Jain University, Bengaluru Vs. Mumbai University, Mumbai (Men)

1:00 PM - ITM University, Gwalior vs Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi (Women)

1:00 PM - Panjab University, Chandigarh vs Kurukshetra University (Women)

3:00 PM - Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra vs Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi (Men)

3:00 PM - Hindustan ITS, Chennai Vs. Shivaji University, Kolhapur (Men)

The penultimate day of action on the basketball courts will see the conclusion of the league stage in the competition at the KIIT University campus.

The third day of the Khelo India University Games 2020 will also see action in the Badminton and Tennis events with matches through the day in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.