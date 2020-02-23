Khelo India University Games 2020 Schedule: Day 4 preview, order of play and match list

The archery action continues on at the Khelo India University Games 2020 in New Delhi

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020 kicked off yesterday with the official opening ceremony in a grand affair in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha with the Chief Minister Mr. Naveen Patnaik and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mr. Kiren Rijiju in attendance.

The marquee event for the University students in India will witness a total of 176 universities compete for top honours as 4000 students slug it out at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus.

A large chunk of the sporting competitions will be held at arenas all across the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Some of the events like Table Tennis and Badminton will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. The athletics track and field events will be conducted at the Kalinga Stadium.

Football schedule for 24th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

9:00 AM - LNIPE Gwalior vs Madurai Kamaraj University (Women)

12:00 PM - MDU, Rohtak vs University of Calicut (Women)

3:00 PM - Punjab University, Chandigarh vs KIIT University (Women)

The action on the football pitch continues on the fourth day of action in the event with the University Women in action across three matches on the day. The matches will be conducted at the Football stadium in the KIIT University Campus.

Basketball schedule for 24th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men Semi-final 1 - Winner of Group A Vs. Runner-up of Group B

Women Semi-final 1 - Winner of Group A Vs. Runner-up of Group B

Men Semi-final 2 - Winner of Group B Vs. Runner-up of Group A

Women Semi-final 2 - Winner of Group A Vs. Runner-up of Group B

Women 3rd Position Match - Loser of SF 1 Vs. Loser of SF 2

Men 3rd Position Match - Loser of SF 1 Vs. Loser of SF 2

Women Final - Winner of SF 1 Vs. Winner of SF 2

Men Final - Winner of SF 1 Vs. Winner of SF 2

The final day of Basketball action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 will see the semi finals, third place playoffs and the Gold medal clashes take place from early on in the day till evening.

Volleyball schedule for 24th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

9:00 AM - Semi-final 1: Winner of A Vs. Runner of B (Women)

9:00 AM - Semi-final 2: Winner of B Vs. Runner of A (Women)

11:00 AM - Semi-final 1: Winner of A Vs. Runner of B (Men)

11:00 AM - Semi-final 2: Winner of B Vs. Runner of A (Men)

3:00 PM - 3rd Position Match: Loser of SF 1 Vs. Loser of SF 2 (Men)

3:00 PM - 3rd Position Match: Loser of SF 1 Vs. Loser of SF 2 (Women)

5:00 PM - Final: Winner of SF 1 Vs. Winner of SF 2 (Women)

5:00 PM - Final: Winner of SF 2 Vs. Winner of SF 2 Winner (Men)

The volleyball action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 will come to a conclusion this Monday after the league stage matches ended yesterday. The day will begin with the semi finals early in the day, and the afternoon session will witness the third place playoff followed by the gold medal matches in the evening.

Fencing schedule for 24th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

2:20 PM - Women's Final Foil Team (Red)

3:00 PM - Men's Final Epee Team (Red)

4:00 PM - Men's Final Sabre Team (Red)

The action on Sunday saw a total of nine different events conclude with the gold medal matches through the day. The last day of the competition will see three more final clashes as the action wraps up at the Multi Purpose Hall in Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneshwar.

Archery schedule for 24th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

9:00 AM - Recurve Men, 1/16 Elimination Round

9:45 AM - Recurve Women, 1/16 Elimination Round

10:30 AM - Recurve Men, 1/8 Elimination Round

10:30 AM - Recurve Women, 1/8 Elimination Round

11:05 AM - Recurve Men, 1/4 Elimination Round

11:05 AM - Recurve Women, 1/4 Elimination Round

11:40 AM - Recurve Men, Semi-Final

11:40 AM - Recurve Women, Semi-Final

1:30 PM - Recurve Men Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

2:00 PM - Recurve Women Team, 1/4 Elimination Round

2:30 PM - Recurve Men Team, Semi-Final

2:30 PM - Recurve Women Team, Semi-Final

A lot of knockout stage action in the Recurve event for both the Men and Women in individual and team competitions wil take place at the Archery Ground Campus at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneshwar.

Sports like Badminton and Lawn Tennis will continue to be held at the KIIT University Campus with the knockout action in the events.