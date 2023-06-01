Khelo India University Games Day 10: Schedule, timings and where to watch

The Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh have reached an exhilarating milestone as they enter their tenth day of enthralling sporting action on June 1, 2023. This prestigious tournament serves as a platform for talented university athletes from all corners of the country to come together, showcasing their skills, determination, and unwavering competitive spirit. Day 10 is set to be a grand spectacle, featuring a captivating lineup of exciting games that will keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

One of the highlights of Day 10 is the adrenaline-fueled Hockey matches, where teams will engage in fierce battles on the field, demonstrating their technical prowess, teamwork, and strategic gameplay. The fast-paced nature of hockey promises to deliver exhilarating moments and electrifying goals, leaving fans in awe of the players' skills.

Another discipline that takes center stage on this momentous day is Yoga, a showcase of balance, flexibility, and mindfulness. Athletes will demonstrate their graceful movements and inner strength as they perform various yoga postures, captivating the audience with their physical and mental prowess.

The Weightlifting category is bound to leave spectators in awe as athletes display their sheer power and determination, striving to lift heavier weights and set new records. The audience will witness jaw-dropping displays of strength and skill, showcasing the athletes' unwavering dedication to their craft.

Furthermore, Judo, Boxing, and Badminton will provide intense and captivating matchups. The athletes will showcase their combat skills, strategic thinking, and lightning-fast reflexes, making for captivating spectacles that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

With such an impressive lineup of games, Day 10 of the Khelo India University Games promises to be a memorable and exciting experience for both the athletes and the enthusiastic spectators. The competition will continue to push the boundaries of sporting excellence, leaving a lasting impression on all those involved.

Khelo India University Games Day 10: Schedule & Timings

Hockey - 7 am onwards

Yoga - 9:30 am onwards

Weightlifting - 9:30 am onwards

Judo - 10:30 am onwards

Badminton - 12 pm onwards

Boxing: 2 pm onwards

Khelo India University Games Day 10: Where to watch

Fans can tune in to the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel to catch all the live LIVE action from the Khelo India University Games. The matches will also be televised on the DD Sports channel on TV.

Note: The schedule of the games that will only be broadcast has already been mentioned.

