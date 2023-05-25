Khelo India University Games Day 3: Schedule, timings, and where to watch

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Uttar Pradesh is in full swing, captivating sports enthusiasts across the nation. As we enter Day 3 of this prestigious event, a plethora of exciting sporting disciplines await us. Athletes from various universities will showcase their skills, determination, and competitive spirit as they vie for glory and medals.

Let's take a closer look at the schedule, timings, and where to watch the exhilarating action on Day 3 at the Khelo India University Games.

The day will kick off with an intense showdown in kabaddi, with both the men's and women's events scheduled to start at 10.00 am onwards. The ancient sport of Mallakhamb will also take place simultaneously, providing spectators with a unique display of strength, flexibility, and grace.

In the realm of volleyball, the men's and women's teams will take to the court from 9.00 am onwards. The fast-paced and dynamic nature of this sport guarantees a thrilling spectacle for fans.

Table Tennis enthusiasts can look forward to the men's matches beginning at 9.00 am onwards, while the women's matches will commence at 1.00 pm onwards. Spectators will witness intense rallies, lightning-fast reflexes, and strategic gameplay as the participants battle it out at the table.

The high-impact sport of rugby will see both the men's and women's teams in action, with matches starting at 7.30 am and 8.30 am onwards, respectively. Rugby enthusiasts can expect a display of raw strength, tactical prowess, and unwavering determination.

Football aficionados will be treated to exciting matches as the men's and women's teams hit the field from 8.00 am onwards. With skills, teamwork, and goal-scoring prowess on display, these Khelo India University Games' matches promise to be highly entertaining.

Tennis enthusiasts can witness exhilarating matches from 9.30 am onwards. The athletes will showcase their finesse, technique, and strategic thinking on the court, captivating the audience with their shot-making abilities.

Simultaneously, basketball will provide a fast-paced and high-scoring spectacle as the men's teams take to the court from 11.00 am onwards. With their agility, coordination, and shooting prowess, these athletes are sure to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Khelo India University Games Day 3: Schedule & Timings

Shooting enthusiasts will witness marksmanship at its finest as the men's and women's events begin from 8:00 am onwards. Precision, focus, and control will be on full display as the participants aim for perfection in this demanding sport.

The Khelo India University Games will encompass a diverse range of sports, including Kabaddi, Mallakhamb, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Rugby, Football, Tennis, Basketball, and Shooting.

(Please Note: The schedule is subject to change and will be updated if there are any changes in the same.)

Khelo India University Games Day 3: Where to watch

Fans can tune in to the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel to catch all the live LIVE action from the Khelo India University Games. The matches will also be televised on the DD Sports channel on TV.

