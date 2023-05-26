Khelo India University Games Day 4: Schedule and timings and where to watch

The Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh are set to enter their exhilarating Day 4 on May 26, 2023. The day promises an array of captivating sporting events that will keep fans and spectators thoroughly engaged.

The action kicks off early in the morning with the Men's Hockey tournament, scheduled to commence at 6.00 am. Following that, the Women's Hockey matches are slated to begin at 3.00 pm, ensuring a thrilling display of skill and teamwork on the hockey field.

The fast-paced and exciting sport of Kabaddi will feature both Men's and Women's matches. The Men's Kabaddi matches are scheduled for 4.30 pm, while the Women's matches will take place at 4.30 am, offering fans an early morning spectacle.

Mallakhamb, the traditional Indian sport that combines gymnastics and yoga, will grace the stage at 10.00 am.

Volleyball enthusiasts can look forward to Men's and Women's matches starting at 9.00 am.

CM Yogi Adityanath and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at KIUG

Swimming events, featuring Men's and Women's competitions, will commence at 9.00 am and 9:.5 am, respectively.

Table Tennis enthusiasts can catch the Men's matches at 11.30 am, while the Women's matches will begin at 10.00 am.

Rugby matches, featuring both Men's and Women's divisions, are scheduled for 8.00 am and 8.40 am, respectively.

Football fans can catch the Men's and Women's matches, which will kick off at 8.00 am, showcasing skilful dribbles, powerful strikes, and intense competition on the field.

Tennis enthusiasts can witness the Women's matches starting at 9.00 am, witnessing the players' talent and competitive spirit on the court.

Basketball, both men's and women's, will be played at 11.00 am and 9.00 am, respectively.

Wrestling matches will commence from 3.00 pm onwards, exhibiting the strength, technique, and resilience of the wrestlers.

Lastly, the Shooting competitions, featuring both Men's and Women's events, will begin at 8.00 am, showcasing precision, accuracy, and mental fortitude.

Khelo India University Games Day 3: Where to watch

Fans can tune in to the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel to catch all the live LIVE action from the Khelo India University Games. The matches will also be televised on the DD Sports channel on TV.

