Khelo India University Games Day 6: Schedule, timings, and where to watch

The highly anticipated Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh are set to reach new heights of excitement as they enter Day 6 on May 28, 2023.

This enthralling day of the sporting extravaganza promises an exhilarating lineup of events that will captivate fans and spectators alike.

The Khelo India University Games' Day 6 features an action-packed schedule featuring a wide range of captivating sporting disciplines. Sharpshooters will showcase their accuracy and target focus in the opening event of the day, the precision and skill of shooting. Rowing competitions will take place concurrently, as athletes maneuver their boats with skill and strength.

Tennis is the final event of the action-packed day. Players will engage in intense matches on the court while showcasing their agility, technique, and tactical skill. Meanwhile, football fans can anticipate exciting games as university teams demonstrate their abilities, cohesiveness, and will to win.

As swimmers dive into the pool in pursuit of personal bests and podium finishes, the Swimming events promise to deliver breathtaking moments of athleticism. Additionally, as wrestlers compete for dominance on the mat, wrestling fans can anticipate intense contests of strength, skill, and tenacity.

Day 6 of the Khelo India University Games is a perfect example of the sportsmanlike character, showcasing the enormous talent and commitment of university athletes. These young athletes demonstrate the virtues of self-control, tenacity, and cooperation as they compete in shooting, rowing, tennis, football, swimming, and wrestling.

These athletes can showcase their talents at the Khelo India University Games, which also acts as a stepping stone toward their sporting goals. It honors their dedication, fervor, and passion for their sports.

Let's embrace the excitement as spectators and support these gifted athletes as they showcase their abilities and push their physical boundaries.

Khelo India University Games Day 6: Schedule & Timings

Shooting- 8 am onwards

Rowing (Men’s) - 8 am onwards

Rowing (Women’s) - 8:10 am onwards

Tennis - 8:30 am onwards

Football (Men’s) - 8 am onwards

Football (Women’s) - 8 am onwards

Swimming (Men’s) - 9:20 am onwards

Swimming (Women’s) - 9 am onwards

Wrestling: 9:30 am onwards

Khelo India University Games Day 6: Where to watch

Fans can tune in to the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel to catch all the live LIVE action from the event. The matches will also be televised on the DD Sports channel on TV.

