Khelo India University Games Day 7: Schedule, timings and where to watch

The Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh enter their seventh day of thrilling sporting action on Monday, May 29. This prestigious tournament brings together talented university athletes from across the country, showcasing their skills and competitive spirit.

Day 7 promises to be a spectacle, featuring a lineup of exciting games including athletics, hockey, football, rowing, tennis, archery, swimming, wrestling, shooting, boxing, and badminton.

The day will begin with athletics, where athletes will showcase their speed, agility, and strength on the track and field. Spectators can expect breathtaking sprints, impressive jumps, and powerful throws.

Meanwhile, hockey enthusiasts will witness intense matches as university teams battle it out on the field, displaying their skills, teamwork, and strategic maneuvers.

Football fans can look forward to thrilling clashes as university teams compete for glory. Football matches are bound to provide moments of excitement, skilful plays, and memorable goals.

Rowing will take place on the serene riverfront, where athletes will demonstrate their strength and endurance as they navigate the currents. Tennis enthusiasts can expect high-intensity matches filled with skill, finesse, and athleticism.

Archery, a sport rich in tradition and precision, will see archers aiming for bullseyes with their bows and arrows. The focus, accuracy, and control of the participants will create an atmosphere of anticipation and awe.

Swimming competitions will showcase the grace and speed of university swimmers in various swimming styles.

Wrestling, a sport deeply rooted in Indian culture, will feature fierce matches where athletes grapple for dominance.

Shooting events will highlight the precision and composure of marksmen and markswomen. Boxing and Badminton will also be part of the exciting lineup, providing fans with fast-paced action, skilled maneuvers, and intense competition.

Khelo India University Games Day 7: Schedule & Timings

Athletics (Men’s) - 5:40 am onwards

Athletics (Women’s) - 6:20 am onwards

Hockey (Men’s) - 6.00 am onwards

Hockey (Women’s) - 3.00 pm onwards

Football (Men’s) - 8.00 am onwards

Football (Women’s) - 8.00 am onwards

Rowing (Men’s) - 8:10 am onwards

Rowing (Women’s) - 9.00 am onwards

Tennis - 8:30 am onwards

Archery (Men’s) - 9:15 am onwards

Archery (Women’s) - 3.00 pm onwards

Swimming (Men’s) - 9:25 am onwards

Swimming (Women’s) - 9.00 am onwards

Shooting (Men’s) - 9:30 am onwards

Shooting (Women’s) - 9.00 am onwards

Wrestling - 9:30 am onwards

Boxing - 2.00 pm onwards

Badminton (Men’s) - 3.00 pm onwards

Badminton (Women’s) - 12.00 pm onwards

Khelo India University Games Day 7: Where to watch

Fans can tune in to the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel to catch all the live LIVE action from the Khelo India University Games. The matches will also be televised on the DD Sports channel on TV.

