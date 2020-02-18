Khelo India University Games is a 'revolutionary step by the government' - Kiren Rijiju says during KIUG's anthem launch event

Kiren Rijiju (Centre) at the anthem launch

What's the story?

Kiren Rijiju was all praise for the inaugural Khelo India University Games, calling them a 'revolutionary step by the government.'

The background

Three editions of the Khelo India Youth Games have already been concluded. The flagship grassroots talent hunt programme for school going children and Under-21 sportspersons has been highly successful.

After seeing their success, the government also announced the inaugural edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG 2020). Most recently, a Khelo India Winter Games was also announced.

Also Read - Inaugural edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG 2020) set to feature over 4000 athletes across 176 institutes in India.

Also Read - Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announces Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir

The heart of the matter

The official anthem of the Khelo India University Games was launched at the residence of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday, February 17. Padamjeet Sehrawat, a former Haryana Ranji Trophy batsman, has written, composed, and sung the peppy anthem that aims to encourage youth to participate in sports.

Speaking at the function, Rijiju told Sportstar:

“We have to have a structured format to improve Indian sport and the Khelo India University Games (starting February 22) is a step in that direction. We are aiming to make India a sports powerhouse. It is going to be an eventful year for Indian sports because universities will get such a huge platform to showcase their potential. It is going to help us set up a huge pool to identify and support sportsmen."

Khelo India University Games' anthem has been launched! Another chapter is added to promote sports in India. Special thanks to @dpradhanbjp ji for making Indian Oil Corp as the principle partner of the #KIUGOdisha2020 and I appreciate Odisha Govt for the excellent support. pic.twitter.com/Fz30yS7Dgu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 17, 2020

Advertisement

Renowned shooters such as Anish Bhanwala, Sandeep Rajput, and Manu Bhaker were amongst those present at the launch event.

Speaking to ANI, the Sports Minister further stated:

"The event is funded by the Sports Ministry in association with the state government. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and National Sports Federations (NSF) are also supporting the event. This is a revolutionary step by the government as we started the University Games in India for the first-time."

Earlier, government support was not provided to inter-university games and most of the tournaments were self-funded. This year onwards, with the initiation of KIUG, the future of Indian sports at the university level looks promising.

What's next?

The first-ever edition of KIUG is slated to begin on February 22, 2020, and go on till March 1, 2020. Indian Oil Corporation will be the title sponsor for the event that is expecting thousands of young athletes from over 150 universities from India. Excitement is in the air already.