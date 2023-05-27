Khelo India University Games Medal Tally: Updated after Day 4 (May 26th, 2023)

The grand opening ceremony for the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 took place in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, May 25. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2022, has been moved to 2023.

The multi-discipline sporting event is being co-hosted in UP and Delhi and will feature some of the best up-and-coming athletes in the nation. On June 3, there will be a closing ceremony to bring the competition to an end.

The Khelo India University Games 2022 will take place in four different cities across Uttar Pradesh. All of the events are taking place in Gautam Buddha Nagar (NOIDA & GR. NOIDA), Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. The shooting competitions are taking place at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

Panjab University won the KIUG's inaugural competition, and Jain University of Karnataka won the competition's second iteration. It won't be easy for other top universities to unseat Panjab University and Jain University's monopoly at the top of the table. Jain University has jumped out to an early lead with 5 medals on Day 1 (May 26), which include 3 golds, 1 silver, and 1 bronze

Khelo India @kheloindia 🏻



Aneesh Gowda of Christ University won 🥇 in Men's 400m Freestyle clocking 4:03:01, getting the 1st gold of



Khelo India University Games 2022 Medal Tally (After Day 4):

🥇 Jain University, Karnataka: Gold - 3, Silver - 1, Bronze - 1, Total - 5

🥈University of Mumbai: Gold - 1, Silver - 2, Bronze - 0, Total - 3

🥉 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology: Gold - 1, Silver - 1, Bronze - 0, Total - 2

🥉 Utkal University: Gold - 1, Silver - 1, Bronze - 0, Total - 2

🥉 CHRIST (Deemed to be University): Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 1, Total - 2

🥉 Shivaji University: Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 1, Total - 2

7.Bangalore University: Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0, Total - 1

7. Bharati Vidyapeeth University (MH): Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0, Total - 1

7. Cotton University: Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0, Total - 1

7. Manipal University: Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0, Total - 1

7. Sarvajanik University: Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0, Total - 1

7. Saveetha Institute of Medical & Technical Sciences: Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0, Total - 1

7. SRM University, (TN): Gold - 1, Silver - 0, Bronze - 0, Total - 1

14. University of Madras: Gold - 0, Silver - 2, Bronze - 1, Total - 3

15. Anna University: Gold - 0, Silver - 2, Bronze - 0, Total - 2

16. University of Delhi (Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University): Gold - 0, Silver - 1, Bronze - 2, Total - 3

