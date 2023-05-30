Khelo India University Games Medal Tally: Updated after Day 8 (May 30th, 2023)

A thrilling period in the Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh has begun as athletes from various universities display their extraordinary talent, tenacity, and competitive spirit.

Due to the fierce competition and impressive performances put on by the competitors, this sporting extravaganza has captured the attention of spectators. The anticipation for a thrilling conclusion reached new heights as the games entered Day 8 on May 30.

The medal count has been affected by some outstanding performances and hotly contested battles. Jain University in Karnataka has emerged as a dominant force, winning a total of 27 medals.

Jain University athletes have proven their prowess and consistency with 15 gold, 8 silver, and 4 bronze medals. They have firmly secured the top spot in the medals tally, making them the university to watch in the competition's final days.

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, which excelled in numerous sports disciplines, came in second place. A significant number of medals have been won by their athletes, who have consistently shown exceptional talent, placing their university among the top contenders.

Panjab University (PB) is well-represented in the medal count, demonstrating their strength in a range of sporting competitions. Their athletes have consistently given admirable performances, which has contributed to their overall success, and they have a balanced distribution of gold, silver, and bronze medals.

As the competition goes on, other universities have made significant contributions to the event also, demonstrating their tenacity and talent. Examples include Guru Kashi University, University of Madras, and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (Deemed to be University).

Khelo India University Games 2022 Medal Tally (Updated after Day 8)

1. Jain University, Karnataka - 15🥇 8🥈 5🥉 (Total: 28)

2. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar - 14🥇 16🥈 5🥉 (Total: 35)

3. Panjab University, (PB) - 14🥇 9🥈 14🥉 (Total: 37)

4. Guru Kashi University - 5🥇 5🥈 2🥉 (Total: 12)

5. University of Madras - 5🥇 4🥈 7🥉 (Total: 16)

6. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (Deemed to be University) - 5🥇 4🥈 0🥉 (Total: 9)

7. Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS - 4🥇 6🥈 5🥉 (Total: 15)

8. Shivaji University - 4🥇 6🥈 3🥉 (Total: 13)

9. Anna University - 4🥇 5🥈 1🥉 (Total: 10)

10. University of Mumbai - 4🥇 4🥈 5🥉 (Total: 13)

Grand Total: 157 🥇, 156 🥈, 156 🥉 (Total: 469)

