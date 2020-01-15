Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 1 Basketball schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

The basketball competition will begin at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 on Thursday, 16th January

The second week of sporting action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 has begun in the city of Guwahati in Assam with the best of young talent from all across India competing for state glory.

The sport of Basketball will see the first piece of action on the courts at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall with the group stage kicking off tomorrow.

A grand total of 16 matches will be held across the four different age categories (U-17 Boys, U-17 Girls, U-21 Boys and U-21 Girls). The competing states will be aiming to give their best in the span of five days of the basketball event in Guwahati as their quest for the gold medal begins.

Basketball schedule for 16th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

7:00 AM - U-21 Boys Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Pool A

7:00 AM - U-21 Boys Assam vs Kerala, Pool A

8:30 AM - U-21 Girls Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Pool B

8:30 AM - U-21 Girls Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Pool B

10:00 AM - U-17 Girls Haryana vs Tamil Nadu, Pool B

Advertisement

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls Maharashtra vs Rajasthan, Pool B

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Chhatisgarh vs Rajasthan, Pool V

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Punjab vs Kerala, Pool B

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Karnataka vs Kerala, Pool A

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Assam vs Delhi, Pool A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls, Assam vs Tamil Nadu, Pool A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Karnataka vs Maharashtra, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-17 Boys, Tamil Nadu vs Haryana, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-17 Boys, Assam vs Delhi, Pool A

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys, Punjab vs Tamil Nadu, Pool B

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys, Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Pool B