Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 1 Basketball schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

The second day of basketball action will be underway at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The action continues at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 as the second day of the Basketball competition unfolds at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Guwahati, Assam.

The first day of the event saw teams from Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra register wins. The group stage matches are currently underway with a total of 16 matches taking place through the day from early morning to evening.

Basketball schedule for 17th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

7:00 AM - U-17 Girls Haryana vs Rajasthan, Pool B

7:00 AM - U-17 Girls Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu, Pool B

8:30 AM - U-21 Girls Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Pool B

8:30 AM - U-17 Boys Delhi vs Haryana, Pool A

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls Punjab vs Kerala, Pool B

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys Tamil Nadu vs Assam, Pool A

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Punjab vs Rajasthan, Pool B

Advertisement

11:30 AM - U-17 Chhatisgarh vs Kerala, Pool B

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Karnataka vs Assam, Pool A

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Delhi vs Kerala, Pool A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra, Pool A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Karnataka vs Assam, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Delhi vs Assam, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Pool A

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu, Pool B

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys Karnataka vs Punjab, Pool B

When and where to watch

All the basketball action will be telecast as well as streamed live as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.