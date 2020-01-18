Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 10 Football schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

The knockout action is all set to kick off at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

The action in the football competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 will play host to the knockout matches on the tenth day of the schedule in Guwahati, Assam.

The final day of league stage action began with the U-17 girls from Haryana winning their encounter against Gujarat at the SAI Centre ground in Paltan Bazaar. The U-21 boys from Odisha and Goa held each other to a 0-0 draw in the league match held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex. The third match of the morning session saw the U-21 girls from West Bengal clinch a thumping 4-1 victory over their counterparts from Manipur.

The afternoon session began with the U-21 girls from Tamil Nadu losing 2-3 in a close encounter against Haryana at the Nehru Stadium. Assam's U-21 boys completed a 5-1 thrashing of Karnataka while the U-17 girls from Odisha knicked a 2-1 win over Tripura in the final match of the day.

Sunday will see two knockout matches take place at the Laxmibai National Insitute of Physical Education ground in Sonapur, Assam as the semifinals are contested in the U-17 boys category of the competition.

Football schedule for 19th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - U-17 boys semifinal 1 (Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B)

1:30 PM - U-17 boys semifinal 2 (Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A)

When and where to watch

The football games will be telecasted as well as streamed live on Day 10 as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage on live streaming apps and television.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live streaming telecast on the Hotstar app.