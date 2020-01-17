Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 3 Basketball schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

The basketball group stage action continues at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The third day of action in the Basketball competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam.

The Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall is the venue for all the basketball action as the U-17 and U-21 boys and girls slug it out for a chance to be in the knockout competition.

The second day saw the U-17 girls from Rajasthan overcome Haryana with a convincing score while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu fought it out till the very end with the latter getting a close 7-point win. The Delhi boys in the same age category defeated their opponents from Haryana winning 81-72. U-21 Girls from Punjab and Kerala had perhaps the closest match of the day with the Punjab girls winning it in the end with a 78-76 scoreline.

The third day will see 16 more matches through the day as the league stage action continues in the Basketball competition.

Basketball schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

7:00 AM - U-17 Girls Delhi vs Karnatka, Pool A

7:00 AM - U-17 Girls Maharashtra vs Haryana, Pool B

8:30 AM - U-17 Boys Chhatisgarh vs Punjab, Pool B

8:30 AM - U-17 Girls Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Pool B

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Pool A

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys Kerala vs Rajasthan, Pool B

11:30 AM - U-21 Girls Uttar Pradesh vs Kerala, Pool B

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Haryana vs Assam, Pool A

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Assam vs Kerala, Pool A

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Pool A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat, Pool B

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Maharashtra vs Assam, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Assam vs Uttar Pradesh, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Kerala vs Delhi, Pool A

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys Rajasthan vs Punjab, Pool B

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Pool B

When and where to watch

All the basketball action will be telecast as well as streamed live as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.