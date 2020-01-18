Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 4 Basketball schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

The knockout action is all set to begin at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The fourth day of action in the Basketball competition carries on at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam, as we have reached the knockout stages in the event.

Day 3 action began with the U-17 girl's competition as Karnataka scored a 64-42 win over their opponents from Delhi. In the same age category, Maharashtra defeated Haryana with a scoreline of 73-58.

The Punjab U-17 boys got a 75-50 win over their opposition Chhatisgarh early in the day followed by a close encounter between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Tamil Nadu ended up the victorious team with a score of 86-81 after four quarters.

Sunday's action will witness the semi-finals across all the age categories as the teams compete for a spot in the gold medal matches.

Basketball schedule for 19th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

7:00 AM - U-17 Girls Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

8:30 AM - U-17 Boys Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

10:00 AM - U-17 Girls Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

2:30 PM - U-21 Boys Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

4:00 PM - U-21 Girls Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

When and where to watch

All the action from the basketball courts on Day 3 will be telecast as well as streamed live as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can catch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.