Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 5 Basketball schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

The last day of action in the Basketball competition unfolds in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The fifth and final day of action in the Basketball competition continues at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam, as the gold medals are up for grabs in the different age group categories.

The Day 4 action saw the day begin with U-17 Girls from Tamil Nadu scoring a dominant 78 - 48 win in the first match of the day. The U-17 Boys from Delhi beat their opponents from Kerala with a 81 - 69 scoreline to secure their spot in the gold medal match. The U-17 Girls from Maharashtra fought tooth and nail against Punjab to get a 77 - 76 win.

Rajasthan's U-17 lads scored a 103 - 84 victory over their counterparts from Tamil Nadu whereas the U-21 boys from Tamil Nadu lost out to Delhi in a close 89 - 81 scoreline.

The Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall will play host to the final day of action in the basketball competition throughout the day with the gold medals to be won.

Basketball schedule for 20th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

7:30 AM - U-21 Boys 3rd / 4th Playoff Match

7:30 AM - U-17 Girls 3rd / 4th Playoff Match

9:00 AM - U-17 Boys 3rd / 4th Playoff Match

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Gold Medal Final Match

10:30 AM - U-21 Girls 3rd / 4th Playoff Match

11:00 AM - U-17 Boys Gold Medal Final Match

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Gold Medal Final Match

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Gold Medal Final Match

When and where to watch

All the action from the basketball courts on Day 5 will be telecast as well as live streamed as a part of the coverage of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can catch the live streaming of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 on the Hotstar app.