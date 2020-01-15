Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 5 Football schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

Football action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 will begin on Day 5

Football action continues on Day 5 of the schedule as part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 currently underway in the north-eastern state of Assam with the group stage competition heating up.

The four different venues in Guwahati - Nehru Stadium, Sarusajai Sports Complex, Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Football Ground and SAI Centre (Paltan Bazaar) have played host to the footballing action in the different age categories for both boys and girls (U-17 and U-21 age groups).

The U-17 Boys from Delhi got a close 2-1 win over their opponents from Punjab to get things started in the day. The Odisha girls got a crushing 3-0 win over Kerala in the U-17 age category in a match that was held at the LNIP Football Ground.

Assam and Odisha shared the spoils in a draw in the U-21 girl's category whereas Jharkhand routed Mizoram by a 5-0 scoreline in the U-17 girl's event.

16th January Schedule at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Football Schedule

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Odisha vs Haryana, Group B

9:30 AM - U-21 Boys Karnataka vs Delhi, Group B

9:30 AM - U-17 Boys Mizoram vs Chandigarh, Group A

9:30 AM - U-21 Girls Tamil Nadu vs West Bengal, Group A

1:30 PM - U-17 Bihar vs Assam, Group A

1:30 PM - U-21 Girls Manipur vs Haryana, Group A

1:30 PM - U-17 Girls Tripura vs Gujarat, Group B

1:30 PM - U-21 Boys Assam vs Goa, Group B

5:30 PM - U-17 Girls Jharkhand vs Assam, Group A

When and where to watch

The football games will be telecasted as well as streamed live on Day 5 as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage on television and live streaming apps.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live streaming telecast on the Hotstar app.