Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 5 medals tally update - Maharashtra regain lead at the top

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Suniel Shetty with the winners (Image Credits - KIYG)

Day 5 of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 was action-packed. Earlier on Day 4, Haryana's 12 gold medals had helped them replace Maharashtra at the top of the table as their surge was boosted by four golds in kabaddi and three each in athletics and archery. Meanwhile, Maharashtra had slipped to the second position after they managed only 4 golds on Monday.

However, the tables turned after Day 5 of the multidisciplinary sporting extravaganza with Maharashtra regaining the lead at the top. Karnataka won three gold medals on the day and finished on 12th place at the end of the day's action.

Uttar Pradesh athletes also put in impressive performances on Tuesday morning to help the state rise to fourth on the points table while the multiple cycling events also concluded on Day 5 of KIYG 2020.

Lawn Bowls, volleyball, hockey, and football (group stage matches) were some of the other sports contested on the day.

Table Tennis round-up

Madhya Pradesh (11-4, 11-9, 11-3, 11-3) defeated Maharashtra in the U-21 Girls Table Tennis final and took home gold while Telangana (9-11, 12-10, 12-10, 5-11, 11-8, 11-6) emerged victorious after defeating Maharashtra in the U-21 Boys Table Tennis final.

Table Tennis player in action (Image credits - KIYG)

Day 5 Shooting round-up

Haryana's Nancy won the gold medal in the U-17 Girls 10m Air Rifle event with a score of 249.1. The youngster won the medal in the last shot while Madhya Pradesh's Anshika Gupta finished second with a score of 249.0. Ramita, who also hails from Haryana, had to settle for bronze.

In the U-21 Girls 10m Air Rifle event, Zeena Khitta of Himachal Pradesh bagged the gold medal with a score of 251.3 while Punjab's shooters picked up the silver and bronze medals. Jasmeen Kaur won silver with a score of 249.9 while Sift Kaur won the bronze with a score of 227.6.

Over to the Men's U-21 Trap, Uttar Pradesh's Ahvar Rizvi won gold with a final score of 46. Rajasthan's Manavaditya Singh Rathore came in close at second position with a score 44 and Kabir Sharma of Delhi won bronze.

In the Men's U-21 Skeet final, Punjab's Gurnihal Singh Garcha got the top honours and won gold. Madhya Pradesh's Rituraj Bundela and Arjun Thakur won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Day 5 Gymnastics round-up

In the Women Rhythmic Gymnastics U-21 (Hoop), Maharashtra's Aditee Ajit Dandekar won the gold medal with a score of 14.30. Jammu and Kashmir's Bavleen Kaur won the silver medal while the bronze went to Richa Sagar Chordia, who hails from Maharashtra.

Furthermore, in the Rhythmic Gymnastics U-21 (Ball), Bavleen took home the gold, only the second for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Aditi won silver and Richa Sagar again won bronze.

Men's Artistic Gymnastics U-21 (Parallel Bars) finals concluded with UP's Gaurav Kumar (12.35) clinching gold, Haryana's Sahil Yadav (11.30) winning silver, and UP's Raj Yadav (11.20) taking home the bronze.

Gymnasts pose with their medals (Image credits - KIYG)

Men's Artistic Gymnastics U-21 (Horizontal Bars) event finished with Shreyas Arun Chaudhari of Maharashtra winning the gold with a final score of 12.15. Gaurav Kumar finished in second place while Omkar Ishwar Sinde grabbed the bronze medal.

Day 5 Athletics round-up

Delhi's Varsha clinched gold in the U-21 Girls Hammer Throw event with a massive throw of 52.73m. Karnataka's Akhilesh won the Boys' U-17 Triple Jump event with his best jump being 14.97m.

In the Boys U-21 1500m event, Madhya Pradesh's Sunil Dawar won the gold medal with a timing of 3:54.75.

The U-17 Boys Hammer Throw event saw UP's athletes take home all three medals. Mohammad Shahban (70.13m) won the gold medal with Vipin Kumar (67.25m) and Virat Singh (60.98m) taking home the silver and bronze, respectively.

Uttarakhand's Ankita helped the state with its fourth gold medal after winning the U-21 Girls 1500m race. UP's Uttam Yadav had the bragging rights in the Boys U-17 1500m race as he finished first with a timing of 3:56.00.

The U-17 Boys 200m run saw UP's Vijay Kashyap take the pole position with a timing of 0:22.26. Meanwhile, the U-17 Girls 200m race saw Telangana's Jeevanji Deepthi winning the gold medal with a timing of 0:24.84.

Athletes in action (Image Credits - KIYG)

Abhin Bhaskar Devadiga added to Karnataka's gold medal tally after winning the U-21 Boys 200m race with a timing of 0:21.33. Maharashtra Kirti Vijay Bhoite took home the yellow metal in the U-21 Girls 200m race.

Kerala's M Jishna jumped 1.73m to clinch the gold medal in U-21 Girls High Jump. Pratiksha Patel's 43.97m Javelin throw helped her lay hands on the gold in the U-17 Girls category. Over in the Boys U-21 Triple Jump final, Rajasthan's Sonu Kumar emerged victorious with a 15.75m effort.

Yashwanth Kumar Lavet of Andhra Pradesh won gold in U-21 Boys 110m hurdles. Madhvendra Singh Sheki, another athlete from Rajasthan, finished first in the U-17 Boys 110 hurdles. Kerala's Aparna Roy stood first in the U-21 Girls 100m hurdles with a timing of 0:13.91 while Nandini Agasara of Telangana won the gold in U-17 Girls 100m hurdles.

Final medal tally after Day 5

At the end of Day 5, Maharashtra regained their place at the top. The state finished the day with a total of 107 medals (26 gold, 31 silver, and 50 bronze). Meanwhile, Haryana occupied second place with a total of 67 medals, including 21 gold medals.

Delhi remained in third place with a cumulative of 44 medals, including 17 gold medals while Uttar Pradesh came close to taking over Delhi's position with a total of 46 medals, including 16 gold medals.

