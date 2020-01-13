Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 6 Schedule, match list and order of play for January 14th

Table tennis action came to an end at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

Action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 continues on 14th January (Tuesday) as the states carry on their quest for supremacy in the multi-sporting competition underway in Guwahati, Assam.

The sixth day of the event saw eventful action as the Kabaddi and Archery events came to an end with the gold medal matches. Haryana established their dominance in the Kabaddi competition sweeping up all the gold medals in the four categories - U-17 Boys, U-17 Girls, U-21 Girls and U-21 Boys.

Tuesday brings with it more excitement as the competition heats up on the Volleyball court with the semi-finals set to take place at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Guwahati.

Volleyball Schedule for 14th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

8:00 AM - Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B (U-17 Girls)

8:00 AM - Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B (U-21 Boys)

8:00 AM - Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B (U-21 Girls)

10:00 AM - Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B (U-17 Girls)

10:00 AM - Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A (U-17 Boys)

10:00 AM - Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A (U-21 Girls)

12:00 PM - Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A (U-21 Boys)

12:00 PM - Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A (U-17 Boys)

4:00 PM - Loser Match 13 vs Loser Match 14 (U-17 Girls)

4:00 PM - Loser Match 13 vs Loser Match 14 (U-21 Girls)

4:00 PM - Loser Match 13 vs Loser Match 14 (U-21 Boys)

6:00 PM - Loser Match 13 vs Loser Match 14 (U-17 Boys)

The third day of action of the Shooting competition carries on at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 at the Kahlipara Shooting Range in Guwahati.

The Shooting schedule for 14th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

8:30 AM - U-21 Boys Qualification 25 metres Rapid Fire Pistol

9:00 AM - U-21 Boys Qualification 50 Birds Trap

9:15 AM - U-21 Girls Qualification 10 metres Air Rifle

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys Qualification 50 Birds Skeet

11:30 AM - U-17 Girls Qualification 10 metres Air Rifle

12:00 PM - U-21 Boys Qualification 25 metres Rapid Fire Pistol

3:30 PM - U-21 PET Trap Mixed Team

4:00 PM - U-21 PET 10 metres Air Rifle Mixed Team

5:00 PM - U-21 Girls PET 25 metres Pistol

The fifth day of competition in Judo events will see the final piece of action in Guwahati at the SAI Centre in Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati.

Judo schedule for 14th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - Under 90 kg (U-21 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 70 kg (U-21 Girls)

9:00 AM - Under 100 kg (U-21 Boys)

9:00 AM - Over 100 kg (U-21 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 78 kg (U-21 Girls)

9:00 AM - Over 78 kg (U-21 Girls)

Hockey action will continue on the second day as the group stage matches will be played out at the Maulana Mohd. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in Guwahati.

Hockey schedule for 13th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

6:30 AM - Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana (U-17 Boys Pool A)

6:30 AM - Haryana vs Punjab (U-17 Girls Pool A)

8:00 AM - Assam vs Chandigarh (U-17 Girls Pool A)

8:00 AM - Chandigarh vs Assam (U-17 Boys Pool A)

9:30 AM - Uttar Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu (U-21 Boys Pool B)

9:30 AM - Haryana vs Chandigarh (U-21 Girls Pool B)

11:00 AM - Haryana vs Delhi (U-21 Boys Pool B)

11:00 AM - Odisha vs Mizoram (U-21 Girls Pool B)

1:30 PM - Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh (U-21 Girls Pool A)

1:30 PM - Odisha vs Chandigarh (U-21 Boys Pool A)

3:00 PM - Assam vs Punjab (U-21 Boys Pool A)

3:00 PM - Maharashtra vs Assam (U-17 Girls Pool A)

Football action takes place simultaneously at multiple venues across all the four different age categories on the third day of the competition.

Football schedule for 14th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - Bihar vs Chandigarh (U-17 Boys Pool A)

9:30 AM - Goa vs Karnataka (U-21 Boys Pool B)

9:30 AM - Odisha vs Delhi (U-21 Girls Pool B)

1:30 PM - Assam vs Punjab (U-21 Girls Pool B)

1:30 PM - Mizoram vs Assam (U-17 Boys Pool A)

1:30 PM - Gujarat vs Odisha (U-17 Girls Pool B)

5:30 PM - Haryana vs Tripura (U-17 Girls Pool B)

5:30 PM - Delhi vs Assam (U-21 Boys Pool B)

The Athletics track will see the final day of action as the competition wraps up at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, Assam.

Athletics schedule for 14th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-21 Girls Hammer Throw Final 48

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls 10,000 metres Final 49

10:05 AM - U-17 Boys Triple Jump Final 50

10:40 AM - U-21 Boys 1500 metres Final 51

10:45 AM - U-17 Boys Hammer Throw Final 53

10:50 AM - U-21 Girls 1500 metres Final 52

11:00 AM - U-17 Boys 1500 metres Final 54

11:10 AM - U-17 Girls 1500 metres Final 55

11:25 AM - U-17 Boys 200 metres Final 56

11:35 AM - U-17 Girls 200 metres Final 57

11:45 AM - U-21 Boys 200 metres Final 58

11:55 AM - U-21 Girls 200 metres Final 59

4:00 PM - U-21 Girls High Jump Final 60

4:05 PM - U-17 Girls Javelin Throw Final 61

4:10 PM - U-21 Boys Triple Jump Final 62

4:15 PM - U-21 Boys 110 metres Hurdles Final 63

4:30 PM - U-17 Boys 110 metres Hurdles Final 64

4:45 PM - U-17 Girls 100 metres Hurdles Final 65

5:00 PM - U-21 Girls 100 metres Hurdles Final 66

5:20 PM - U-17 Girls 4 x 400 metres Relay Final 67

5:30 PM - U-17 Boys 4 x 400 metres Relay Final 68

5:40 PM - U-21 Girls 4 x 400 metres Relay Final 69

5:50 PM - U-21 Boys 4 x 400 metres Relay Final 70