Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 7 Schedule, match list and order of play for January 15th

The Kho Kho action begins at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

The sporting action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 has continued as the first week of action has wound up in Guwahati, Assam as some of the best young Indian athletes have competed for glory for their home state.

The fifth day of events saw exciting action across the various sporting disciplines. Athletics, Judo, Gymnastics and Table Tennis saw the last piece of action in Guwahati with the gold medal matches through the duration of the day.

The other gold medal matches are set to take place at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Guwahati as the final day of action commences in the Volleyball competition.

Volleyball schedule for 15th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-17 Girls Gold Medal Match

9:00 AM - U-17 Boys Gold Medal Match

11:00 AM - U-21 Girls Gold Medal Match

11:00 AM - U-21 Boys Gold Medal Match

Shooting action continues on for the fourth day at the Kahlipara Shooting Range in Guwahati as the preliminary rounds of qualification stage take place at the range.

Shooting schedule for 15th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-21 Qualification Stage Air Rifle Mixed Team

9:00 AM - U-21 Girls Qualification 25 metres Pistol

9:00 AM - U-21 Qualification Trap Mixed Team

10:00 AM - U-21 Qualification Stage 2 Air Rifle Mixed Team

12:45 PM - U-21 Boys PET 10 metres Air Pistol

1:45 PM - U-17 Boys PET 10 metres Air Pistol

The action from the Hockey pitch will continue on the third day of the competition in Guwahati. A total of eight group stage matches will be played at the Maulana Mohd. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium.

Hockey schedule for 15th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

8:30 AM - Odisha vs Punjab (U-17 Boys Pool B)

8:30 AM - Jharkhand vs Odisha (U-17 Girls Pool B)

10:00 AM - Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh (U-17 Girls Pool B)

10:00 AM - Delhi vs Jharkhand (U-17 Boys Pool B)

1:30 PM - Haryana vs Mizoram (U-21 Girls Pool B)

1:30 PM - Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana (U-21 Boys Pool B)

3:00 PM - Tamil Nadu vs Delhi (U-21 Boys Pool B)

3:00 PM - Odisha vs Chandigarh (U-21 Girls Pool B)

The fourth day of the footballing action takes place in Guwahati across four different grounds as the competitors from the various age categories took to the field for their respective states. SAI Centre, Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Nehru Stadium and Sarusajai Sports Complex around Guwahati are the four stadium venues that will host the matches for the different categories.

Football schedule for 15th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - Odisha vs Kerala (U-17 Boys Pool B)

9:30 AM - Meghalaya vs Maharashtra (U-21 Boys Pool A)

9:30 AM - Tamil Nadu vs West Bengal (U-21 Girls Pool A)

1:30 PM - Haryana vs Manipur (U-21 Girls Pool A)

1:30 PM - Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab (U-17 Boys Pool B)

1:30 PM - Jharkhand vs Mizoram (U-17 Girls Pool A)

5:30 PM - Assam vs Himachal Pradesh (U-17 Girls Pool A)

5:30 PM - Punjab vs Odisha (U-21 Boys Pool A)

The SAI Centre in Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati will play host to the draws in the U-17 and U-21 categories for both the boys and girls with the action set to kick off with the preliminary bouts to take place tomorrow (16th January 2020).

On a similar note, the preliminary events in the wrestling competition such as the verification and draws in the U-17 Boys category for all the various weight classes take place at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall, Guwahati.