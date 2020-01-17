Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 9 Football schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

The ninth day of action in the football competition continues at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The football action from the group stages carries on as the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 enters its tenth day of schedule in Guwahati, Assam with the best young athletes from across the length and breadth of India competing for honors for their respective states.

Day 8 saw action across all the four different venues of the football competition (LNIP Sonapur, Nehru Stadium, Sarusajai Sports Complex and SAI Centre). The day began as the U-17 boys from Punjab scored a close 1-0 win over Kerala with the girls in the same age category from Jharkhand securing a massive 8-0 victory against Himachal Pradesh. Punjab Boys from the U-21 category got a 1-0 win against Meghalaya while their state girls in the same age category were thumped 16-0 by Odisha.

The home state side Assam finished with a 4-1 win over Delhi in the U-21 Girls category while the young U-17 boys from Odisha scoring a 2-0 win over Madhya Pradesh to close out the day.

Saturday will see a total of six matches played through the day as we get closer to the knockout competition in the football event.

Football schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Haryana vs Gujarat, Group B

9:30 AM - U-21 Boys Delhi vs Goa, Group B

9:30 AM - U-21 Girls Manipur vs West Bengal, Group A

1:30 PM - U-21 Girls Tamil Nadu vs Haryana, Group A

1:30 PM - U-21 Boys Assam vs Karnataka, Group B

1:30 PM - U-17 Girls Odisha vs Tripura, Group B

When and where to watch

The football games will be telecasted as well as streamed live on Day 9 as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage on live streaming apps and television.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live streaming telecast on the Hotstar app.

