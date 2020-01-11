Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Final day of group stage action in the Kabaddi competition

The final day of league stage competition is set to take place on the mat in Guwahati

The sporting action continues on at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 as the brightest young talents compete for glory in Guwahati, Assam for their respective states on Day 4 of the multi-sporting event.

A total of 16 matches were contested at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Sonapur as Haryana proved their dominance across all the different age categories (U-17 and U-21 for both boys and girls). U-17 girls from Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh played out the first match at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, finishing at a score of 37 points each in the morning session encounters.

The U-17 girls from Delhi and Kerala got the second draw of the day as they finished with a scoreline of 31-31 in the evening session. Maharashtra U-21 Boys made easy work of the competition from Assam whereas the day's action ended in an extremely competitive encounter between Rajasthan and Karnataka. Karnataka ended up on the winning side with a 34-32 scoreline in the last match of the day.

The action from 11 January 2020 will witness the final group stage matches as we will get the different group winners and runners-up who will fight it out for spots in the finals of the competition on the following day (12th January)

Kabaddi Schedule for 11th January 2020

Morning Session:

09:30 AM: Maharashtra vs Chandigarh (Group A Boys U-21)

09:30 AM: Chhatisgarh vs Haryana (Group A Boys U-17)

09:30 AM: Rajasthan vs. Delhi (Group B Boys U-17)

10:30 AM: Assam vs Gujarat (Group B Boys U-21)

10:30 AM: Delhi vs Haryana (Group A Girls U-17)

10:30 AM: Tamil Nadu vs Chhatisgarh (Group B Girls U-17)

11:30 AM: Rajasthan vs Haryana (Group B Girls U-21)

11:30 AM: Uttar Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh (Group A Girls U-21)

Evening Session:

01:30 PM: Uttar Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu (Group A Boys U-21)

02:20 PM: Telangana vs Haryana (Group B Boys U-21)

03:00 PM: Assam vs Maharashtra (Group A Boys U-17)

03:00 PM: Karnataka vs Bihar (Group B Boys U-17)

04:00 PM: Assam vs Madhya Pradesh (Group B Girls U-17)

04:00 PM: Kerala vs Bihar (Group A Girls U-17)

05:00 PM: Chhatisgarh vs. Karnataka (Group B Girls U-21)

05:00 PM: Tamil Nadu vs. Assam (Group A Girls U-21)