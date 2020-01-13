Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football Day 3 preview, schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

Football action continues on the third day of the competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The third day of action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 continues in Guwahati, Assam as the league stage competition takes shape.

The football competition is being held at four different grounds for the competing categories - U-17 Girls, U-17 Boys, U-21 Girls and U-21 Boys. Nehru Stadium, SAI Centre, Sarusajai Sports Complex and Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education are the four venues that will host the matches.

Monday saw eight matches take place through the day as Punjab began the day with a convincing 3-1 win over Odisha in the U-17 Boys category. Maharashtra were triumphant over contenders Punjab in the U-21 Boys in the Group A encounter while the biggest result of the day saw U-21 girls from Odisha thump their counterparts from Delhi with a 10-0 scoreline.

Football schedule for 14th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - Bihar vs Chandigarh (U-17 Boys Pool A)

9:30 AM - Goa vs Karnataka (U-21 Boys Pool B)

9:30 AM - Odisha vs Delhi (U-21 Girls Pool B)

1:30 PM - Assam vs Punjab (U-21 Girls Pool B)

1:30 PM - Mizoram vs Assam (U-17 Boys Pool A)

1:30 PM - Gujarat vs Odisha (U-17 Girls Pool B)

5:30 PM - Haryana vs Tripura (U-17 Girls Pool B)

5:30 PM - Delhi vs Assam (U-21 Boys Pool B)

When and where to watch

The football games will be telecast live on the third day as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live telecast on the Hotstar app.