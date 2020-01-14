Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football Day 4 preview, schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

Football action carries on at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

The action from the football field continues on Day 4 of the schedule as part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 currently being held in the Northeastern state of Assam.

The football action has been taking place at four different venues with each one reserved for a specific category - U-17 Girls, U-17 Boys, U-21 Girls and U-21 Boys. The four venues in Guwahati that are being used for football are SAI Centre (Paltan Bazaar), Nehru Stadium, Sarusajai Sports Complex and LNIP, Sonapur.

Tuesday saw early morning matches that had the teams from Goa and Tamil Nadu claim victories over Karnataka and Manipur respectively. The sides from Bihar and Chandigarh played out a 1-1 draw at the LNIP, Sonapur ground.

Later in the day, West Bengal and Haryana fought it out in an intense battle that saw Haryana win 3-2 at the end of the regulation period. Assam overcame Mizoram with the same margin and Odisha won 3-1 against Gujarat.

Football schedule for 15th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - Odisha vs Kerala (U-17 Boys Pool B)

9:30 AM - Meghalaya vs Maharashtra (U-21 Boys Pool A)

9:30 AM - Tamil Nadu vs West Bengal (U-21 Girls Pool A)

1:30 PM - Haryana vs Manipur (U-21 Girls Pool A)

1:30 PM - Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab (U-17 Boys Pool B)

1:30 PM - Jharkhand vs Mizoram (U-17 Girls Pool A)

5:30 PM - Assam vs Himachal Pradesh (U-17 Girls Pool A)

5:30 PM - Punjab vs Odisha (U-21 Boys Pool A)

When and where to watch

The football games will be telecast live on the fourth day as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live telecast on the Hotstar app.