Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football results roundup (22nd January)

The competition came to an end in the Football event at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The last day of action in the football competitions at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 wound up with the third place playoff matches and the gold medal finals in Guwahati, Assam.

Two matches had taken place on Tuesday with the tournament for the U-17 Boys coming to an end. The third place playoff fixture saw Odisha defeat Punjab with a 3-2 margin at the LNIP, Sonapur ground. The home state Assam faced Mizoram in the gold medal match as the closely fought encounter came to an end with Mizoram clincing the match with a solitary goal.

Today saw a total of six matches being played across the remaining three age categories (U-17 Girls, U-21 Girls and U-21 Boys) as the medal finishes were up for the taking.

U-17 Girls

The morning session began with the 3rd place Playoff match in the U-17 girls competition as the home state team Assam faced off against Jharkhand at the SAI Centre Ground in Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati. Jharkhand went down 0-1 in the first half of the match but put up a strong showing in the second half to win 2-1 at the end of the regulation time.

The girls from Haryana took on Odisha in the gold medal match of the U-17 competition in the afternoon session at the same venue. Haryana were victorious with a 3-1 scoreline scoring twice in the second half to clinch the top honours in Guwahati.

U-21 Girls

The third place playoff in the U-21 Girls event at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 was held at the NS Football Ground between the teams from Assam and Odisha. Odisha were dominant through the clash securing the Bronze medal with a 3-0 victory.

Haryana and Tamil Nadu locked horns in the gold medal clash in the U-21 Girls category of the competition at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Haryana were triumphant over their opponents scoring one goal in each half to win 2-0 in the end as they picked their second gold medal in the football competition.

U-21 Boys

The home state team Assam and Punjab clashed in the third place playoff clash in the U-21 Boys category in the football competition. Punjab scored twice in the first half and held their lead till the end of full time to ensure the Bronze medal for the state.

The Gold medal match in the U-21 Boys category saw the states of Maharashtra and Goa face off at the Nehru Stadium. The Goan lads were victorious over their neighbors from Maharashtra with a 3-1 scoreline to clinch the top spot in the competition.