Khelo India Youth Games 2020: In a bid to promote 'clean sports,' NADA kickstarts outreach programme

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Khelo India Youth Games have begun in Guwahati, Assam

What's the story?

In order to promote "clean sports", The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) of India has started an outreach programme for the participants at Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2020.

The background

The multidisciplinary grassroots games take place in either January or February each year. This year the Games are being held at Guwahati from January 9th and will culminate on January 22nd.

1000 of the best young athletes will be awarded ₹500,000 as scholarships. The idea behind starting the Games was to encourage more children in India to take up sports and also pursue it as a career option.

There are two categories at KIYG - Under-17 (for school children), and Under-21 (for college students).

Haryana emerged as the top state of the Games in the inaugural 2018 edition and won a total of 102 medals with 38 golds. Maharashtra topped the medal tally in the 2019 edition with a total of 228 medals including 85 golds. Delhi finished third on the medals tally in both the previous editions.

India's ace sprinter Hima Das was the torch-bearer for the grand opening ceremony of KIYG 2020 held on January 10.

The heart of the matter

NADA's CEO Navin Agarwal took to twitter to announce the recent development and said -

I am happy that NADA has started the athlete outreach programme at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati to promote clean sport values amongst the young athletes who are the very best in their field.

NADA has already started organizing anti-doping awareness drives for the young athletes taking part in KIYG 2020. Players from multiple sport disciplines attended the sessions conducted on Thursday, January 9.

Advertisement

Earlier, NADA had conducted dope tests of some lawn tennis, gymnastics, table tennis, and kabaddi players on January 8 and 9.

The third edition of the games has already seen a lot of positive initiatives. Under the Go-Green programme, electric cars are being used at the venues for the Games in Guwahati.

What's next?

Roughly 6800 athletes are competing at the 3rd edition of the games. There are over 37 (states and union territories) taking part in the 20 sports disciplines. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports-organized KIYG is a boon for young athletes in the country. Such initiatives will only motivate children and help sports grow as a whole in the country.