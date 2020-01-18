Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Maharashtra girls and boys teams clinch gold medals in U-21 kho kho

Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Maharashtra U-21 girls pose with their top honours

Defending champions Maharashtra continued their dominance in kho kho at the 2020 Khelo India Youth Games as they clinched the gold medal in the U-21 girls and boys category here in Guwahati today.

Both the girls and boys teams of Maharashtra registered contrasting victories in their respective final. While boys had to work hard during their 15-14 close-fought win against Kerala, girls team notched up a convincing 9-6 win over Karnataka.

Earlier in the boys final, Maharashtra team managed to grab the match-winning point in the second innings after the first innings ended with both teams scoring nine points each. However, the girls' team were dominant throughout the match as they hardly gave the opponent any chance to score a point.

West Bengal and Kerala settled for the bronze medal in the U-21 boys' category while Odisha and Kerala won bronze in the U-21 girls' category.