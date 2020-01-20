Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 10 medals update - Maharashtra cross 200 medals landmark

Swimming event - Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The tenth day of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 featured a lot of action as the young athletes from all over the nation competed in different sports. There was some tough competition on the hockey field as the finals of a few categories took place in Assam.

The gold medals were also on the line on the basketball court on 20th January. Maharashtra have continued to reign supreme at the medal tally. Here are the medal tally updates from the aforementioned sports:

Day 10 Hockey roundup

The men's U-17 final was played today

The U-17 hockey tournaments ended today as Chandigarh won the gold medal in the men's division after defeating Uttar Pradesh in a penalty shootout. The two teams had scored two goals each in the allotted time but Chandigarh won the shootout with the scoreline of 2-0. Punjab finished at the third position as they overcame a challenge from Odisha in the bronze medal match.

In the U-17 women's tourney, Haryana won the gold by defeating Jharkhand in the final. Coincidentally, both the teams recorded two goals each in the original time duration but Haryana snapped the gold by winning the penalty shootout 2-1. Odisha claimed the bronze medal with a win over hosts Assam in the third place playoff.

Day 10 Basketball roundup

Basketball event - Khelo India Youth Games 2020

Surprisingly, there was no common winner in either of the four categories of the basketball event. Tamil Nadu finished first in the U-17 girls tournament while Rajasthan won the U-17 boys tourney. In the U-21 section, Kerala won the women's event whereas the men's event was won by Punjab. Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu finished second in the U-17 girls and U-21 boys tournaments respectively.

Day 10 Medal Tally Update

Here's the current medal table as we enter the penultimate day of action tomorrow. Maharashtra set another milestone as they crossed the 200 medal mark while 3rd placed Delhi also crossed the 100 medal mark.

Maharashtra have consolidated the top position with 63 gold medals. They now have a lead of 16 gold medals over Haryana. Delhi became the third team to cross the 100 medals mark in Khelo India Youth Games 2020 while Maharashtra ended the day with 204 medals to their name. Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the other two teams in the Top 5.