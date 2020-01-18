Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 8 medals update - Haryana inch closer to the top spot

The eighth day of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 witnessed some nail-biting encounters under all the sports. The focus was majorly on team events such as football, hockey, basketball and Lawn Bowl but the medals were up for grabs majorly in the shooting and wrestling events.

Maharashtra had taken a big lead at the end of day seven. However, Haryana managed to fight back in the boxing event as their boxers ensured that Maharashtra's lead came down to six gold medals only. On that note, let us have a look at the results of 17th January.

Shooting Roundup

There were a host of qualification events in the sport of shooting. Also, the finals of the three categories were scheduled for 17th January. The first tournament was that of U-21 Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. Niraj Kumar from Punjab won the gold in that event while Sartaj Singh from Punjab and Nitish Kumar from Haryana took the second and third spots, respectively.

In the Women's U-21 10m Air Pistol event, Vibhuti Bhatia from Haryana claimed the gold whereas, in the Girls' U-17 10m Air Pistol competition, Shikha Narwal from Haryana won the gold medal.

Wrestling Roundup

The finals of the U-17 Girls' 46 kg category took place in Guwahati where Kalyani from Maharashtra overcame a challenge from Neha to win the gold medal. Chhaya from Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand's Hemlata won the bronze medals.

In the U-17 Girls' 53 kg finale, Deepti defeated Madhya Pradesh's Varsha to increase Haryana's gold medal tally. On the other side, Sonali from Maharashtra won the U-17 57 kg tournament.

Final medal tally after Day 8

It's end of day 8 at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 and it’s a day of milestones as Maharashtra continue to retain top spot as well as reaching 150 medals followed by Haryana who breached the 100 mark today. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala make up the top 5.#NoStoppingYou pic.twitter.com/oyBHZYF9Xp — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 17, 2020

Maharashtra continued to stay at the helm of the medal tally with 42 golds, 43 silvers and 65 bronze medals. Haryana is just six gold medals behind them at the second position while Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the other three teams in the top 5. It will be interesting to see if Haryana can overtake Maharashtra's tally soon.