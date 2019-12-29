Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Official dates and full schedule of competition released

Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju in the launch of 3rd KIYG 2020.

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2020, formerly known as the Khelo India School Games (KISG) is set to commence from 10th January, 2020 and will go on until 22nd January in Guwahati, Assam. The upcoming event will witness 20 national level multidisciplinary grassroots games to get played among the age groups of under-17 and under-21 categories.

Cycling and Lawn Bowls are the new additional games of this year's event, while Gymnastics, Kabaddi, and Volleyball will begin a day earlier from the opening day. Over 10,000 participants from across the country will depict their talent in 451 medal-event in 13 days.

Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi have remained the top-3 states with the most medals in the last two editions. Haryana won the inaugural event with a total of 102 medals, comprising of 38 gold medals. In the recent KIYG 2019, Maharashtra emerged successful with 228 medals, having 85 gold medals.

Below is the full Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Schedule to be held in Guwahati, Assam.

Archery: 10th January 2020, - 13th January, 2020

Athletics: 11th January 2020, - 14th January, 2020

Badminton: 18th January, 2020 - 21st January, 2020

Basketball: 16th January, 2020 - 20th January, 2020

Boxing: 16th January, 2020 - 22nd January, 2020

Cycling: 12th January, 2020 - 16th January, 2020

Football U-17 Boys:

Group stage: 12th January, 2020 - 17th January, 2020

Semi-Final: 19th January, 2020

Final: 21st January, 2020

Football U-17 Girls:

Group stage: 13th January, 2020 - 18th January, 2020

Semi-Final: 20th January, 2020

Final: 22nd January, 2020

Football U-21 Boys:

Royal Global event: 13th January, 2020 - 14th January, 2020

Group stage: 15th January, 2020 - 18th January, 2020

Semi-Final: 20th January, 2020

Final: 22nd January, 2020

Football U-21 Girls:

Group stage: 13th January, 2020 - 18th January, 2020

Semi-Final: 20th January, 2020

Final: 22nd January, 2020

Gymnastics: 9th January, 2020 - 14th January, 2020

Hockey: 13th January, 2020 - 21st January, 2020

Judo: 10th January, 2020 - 14th January, 2020

Kabaddi: 9th January, 2020 - 13th January, 2020

Kho-Kho: 15th January, 2020 - 19th January 2020

Lawn Bowl: 12th January, 2020 - 21st January, 2020

Shooting: 11th January, 2020 - 18th January, 2020

Swimming: 17th January, 2020 - 22nd January, 2020

Table Tennis: 10th January, 2020 - 14th January, 2020

Tennis: 17th January, 2020 - 22nd January, 2020

Volleyball: 9th January, 2020 - 15th January, 2020

Weightlifting: 16th January, 2020 - 22nd January, 2020

Wrestling: 16th January, 2020 - 19th January, 2020

