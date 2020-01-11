Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Preview: Football action set to kick off in Guwahati

Football action is all set to kick off in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

The action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 continues over the weekend in the host city of Guwahati, Assam as the fourth day of competition unfolds in the multi-sporting extravaganza.

The third day of action in Guwahati saw the young athletes slug it out for state glory across various sports such as Athletics, Archery, Gymnastics, Table Tennis and Kabaddi among others.

On Sunday, Guwahati will witness action across several various sporting arenas as the football and cycling events kick-off for the first time.

Football action begins at the LNIP, Sonapur ground with two matches to get the ball rolling in Guwahati.

Football schedule for 12th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - Mizoram vs Bihar (U-17 Boys Group A)

1:30 PM - Assam vs Chandigarh (U-17 Boys Group A)

The Athletics action will continue for the second day at the Sarusajai Sports Complex (SSC) with a plethora of events through the day.

Athletics schedule for 12th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - Discus Throw Final 16 (U-21 Girls)

10:00 AM - Pole Vault Final 17 (U-17 Boys)

10:05 AM - 100 metres Round 1 (U-17 Girls)

10:10 AM - Long Jump Final 18 (U-21 Girls)

10:15 AM - Shot Put Final 19 (U-17 Girls)

10:15 AM - 100 metres Round 1 (U-17 Boys)

10:25 AM - 100 metres Round 1 (U-21 Girls)

10:35 AM - 100 metres Round 1 (U-21 Boys)

10:45 AM - Discus Throw Final 20 (U-21 Boys)

10:45 AM - 800 metres Round 1 (U-21 Boys)

10:55 AM - 800 metres Round 1 (U-21 Girls)

11:05 AM - 800 metres Round 1 (U-17 Boys)

11:15 AM - 800 metres Round 1 (U-17 Girls)

11:25 AM - 4 x 100 metres Relay Round 1 (U-21 Boys)

11:35 AM - 4 x 100 metres Relay Round 1 (U-17 Boys)

11:45 AM - 4 x 100 metres Relay Round 1 (U-21 Girls)

11:55 AM - 4 x 100 metres Relay Round 1 (U-21 Girls)

4:00 PM - High Jump Final 21 (U-21 Boys)

4:05 PM - 100 metres Final 22 (U-21 Boys)

4:05 PM - Javelin Throw Final 26 (U-21 Girls)

4:10 PM - Shot Put Final 25 (U-17 Boys)

4:15 PM - 100 metres Final 23 (U-17 Girls)

4:20 PM - Triple Jump Final 27 (U-17 Girls)

4:25 PM - 100 metres Final 24 (U-21 Boys)

4:35 PM - 100 metres Final 28 (U-21 Girls)

5:25 PM - 4 x 400 metres Relay Round 1 (U-17 Boys)

5:35 PM - 4 x 400 metres Relay Round 1 (U-17 Girls)

5:45 PM - 4 x 400 metres Relay Round 1 (U-21 Boys)

5:55 PM - 4 x 400 metres Relay Round 1 (U-21 Girls)

Judo schedule for 12th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - Under 73 kg (U-17 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 81 kg (U-17 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 90 kg (U-17 Boys)

9:00 AM - Over 90 kg (U-17 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 57 kg (U-17 Girls)

9:00 AM - Under 63 kg (U-17 Girls)

9:00 AM - Under 70 kg (U-17 Girls)

9:00 AM - Over 70 kg (U-17 Girls)

Action from the archery range at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Sonapur reaches the semi-final stage as we gear up for an exciting finish.

Archery schedule for 12th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

8:00 AM - Compound Girls Semi-Finals (U-17 Girls)

8:20 AM - Compound Boys Semi-Final (U-17 Boys)

8:40 AM - Compound Girls Semi-Final (U-17 Girls)

9:00 AM - Compound Boys Semi-Final (U-17 Boys)

9:30 AM - Compound Girls Semi-Final (U-21 Girls)

9:50 AM - Compound Boys Semi-Final (U-21 Boys)

10:10 AM - Compound Boys Semi-Final (U-21 Girls)

10:30 AM - Compound Boys Semi-Final (U-21 Boys)

11:00 AM - Recurve Girls Semi-Finals (U-17 Girls)

11:20 AM - Recurve Boys Semi-Final (U-17 Boys)

11:40 AM - Recurve Girls Semi-Final (U-17 Girls)

12:00 AM - Recurve Boys Semi-Final (U-17 Boys)

12:30 AM - Compound Girls Semi-Final (U-21 Girls)

12:50 AM - Compound Boys Semi-Final (U-21 Boys)

1:10 PM - Compound Boys Semi-Final (U-21 Girls)

1:30 PM - Compound Boys Semi-Final (U-21 Boys)

The volleyball matches take place at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in SSC, Guwahati as the group stage action continues.

Volleyball schedule for 12th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 AM - Assam vs Gujarat (U-17, Pool A)

11:00 AM - Uttar Pradesh vs Gujarat (U-21, Pool A)

11:00 AM - West Bengal vs Maharashtra (U-21, Pool A)

1:00 PM - Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh (U-17, Pool B)

1:00 PM - Punjab vs Tamil Nadu (U-21, Pool B)

3:00 PM - Haryana vs Chandigarh (U-17, Pool A)

3:00 PM - Assam vs Kerala (U-21, Pool A)

3:00 PM - Assam vs Punjab (U-21, Pool A)

5:00 PM - West Bengal vs Assam (U-17, Pool A)

5:00 PM - Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan (U-17, Pool A)

5:00 PM - Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh (U-17, Pool B)

Shooting competition debuts at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 with action set to go on at the Kahlipara Shooting Range in Guwahati.

Shooting schedule for 12th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - Men PET U-21 Trap

9:00 AM - Men PET U-21 Skeet

12:00 PM - Men PET U-21 10 metre Air Rifle

1:00 PM - Men PET U-17 10 metre Air Rifle

The knockout stages as part of the kabaddi event will also be held from tomorrow.

Kabaddi schedule for 12th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

01:00 PM: Winner Group A vs. Runners-up Group B (Boys U-17)

01:30 PM: Winners Group A vs. Runners-up Group B (Boys U-21)

02:00 PM: Winners Group A vs. Runners-up Group B (Girls U-17)

02:20 PM: Winners Group B vs. Runners-up Group A (Boys U-21)

03:00 PM: Winners Group A vs. Runners-up Group B (Girls U-21)

03:00 PM: Winners Group B vs. Runners-up Group A (Boys U-17)

05:00 PM: Winners Group B vs. Runners-up Group A (Girls U-21)

05:00 PM: Winners Group B vs. Runners-up Group A (Girls U-17)