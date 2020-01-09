Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Preview: The games to open officially with Archery action

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

The archery events will kick off on Day 2 of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

The Khelo India Youth Games 2020 are set to formally kick off proceedings in Guwahati at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium with a grand opening ceremony on 10th January 2020.

The first day saw action only from Kabaddi, Gymnastics and Volleyball as the early rounds of matches began across two sessions of play - morning and evening.

Boys and girls from all across the nation have arrived in Assam to compete across a total of 20 sports with the events being held for two age categories - U-17 and U-21 for both the boys and girls.

Archery action kicks off on 10th January 2020 at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Sonapur, Guwahati with the initial qualification rounds in the 2 x 70 metres Recurve and Compound as well as the 2 x 50 metres - Recurve and Compound.

Archery Schedule for 10th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

02:00 PM - 2 X 70 Mtrs – Recurve (Qualification Round)

02:00 PM - 2 X 50 Mtrs – Compound (Qualification Round)

02:00 PM - 2 X 70 Mtrs – Recurve (Qualification Round)

02:00 PM - 2 X 50 Mtrs – Compound (Qualification Round)

Advertisement

Volleyball action continues after some preliminary matches yesterday as the U-17 and U-21 athletes battle it out at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in SSC, Guwahati.

Volleyball Schedule for 10th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 AM - Assam vs Chandigarh (U-17, Pool A)

11:00 AM - West Bengal vs Assam (U-21, Pool A)

11:00 AM - Assam vs Uttar Pradesh (U-21, Pool A)

1:00 PM - Uttarakhand vs Delhi (U-21, Pool B)

1:00 PM - Delhi vs Haryana (U-21, Pool B)

1:00 PM - Himachal Pradesh vs Chandigarh (U-21, Pool B)

3:00 PM - Gujarat vs Punjab (U-21, Pool A)

3:00 PM - Haryana vs Gujarat (U-17, Pool A)

3:00 PM - Maharashtra vs Kerala (U-21, Pool A)

5:00 PM - Assam vs Rajasthan (U-17, Pool A)

5:00 PM - Haryana vs Karnataka (U-17, Pool B)

5:00 PM - Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh (U-17, Pool B)

The Kabaddi event kicked off on 9th January 2020 with a total of 16 matches taking place across the early morning and evening sessions through the day on the mat. The usual big wigs - Haryana, Maharashtra, and Chandigarh were victorious in their matches across the different age categories for both the boys and girls.

The action continues on Day 2 as the next superstars of Indian Kabaddi are unearthed on the mats in Guwahati. A good number of the youngsters from the Khelo India Games are likely to be a component of the New Young Players (NYPs) program of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Kabaddi Schedule for 10th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

08:00 AM: Bihar vs Rajasthan (Group B BOYS U-17)

08:00 AM: Uttar Pradesh vs. Telengana (Group A BOYS U-21)

08:00 AM: Maharashtra vs Haryana (Group A BOYS U-17)

09:00 AM: Chattisgarh vs. Madhya Pradesh (Group B GIRLS U-17)

09:00 AM: Haryana vs. Bihar (Group A GIRLS U-17)

10:00 AM: Tamil Nadu vs. Haryana (Group B BOYS U-21)

10:30 AM: Chhatisgarh vs Haryana (Group B GIRLS U-21)

10:30 AM: Uttar Pradesh vs Assam (Group A GIRLS U-21)

10:50 AM: Assam vs Maharashtra (Group A BOYS U-21)

11:30 AM: Delhi vs. Karnataka (Group B BOYS U-17)

11:30 AM: Assam vs Chhatisgarh (Group A BOYS U-17)

11:35 AM: Chandigarh vs. Gujarat (Group B BOYS U-21)

12:20 PM: Himachal Pradesh vs. Tamilnadu (Group A GIRLS U-21)

12:30 PM: Assam vs Tamil Nadu (Group B GIRLS U-17)

12:30 PM: Kerala vs Delhi (Group A GIRLS U-17)

12:50 PM: Karnatak vs Rajasthan (Group B GIRLS U-21)

With the conclusion of the matches of the day across all the sporting disciplines, we will witness the official opening ceremony of the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Indian athlete Hima Das will be the torchbearer for the evening as the ceremony marks the beginning of a competition that has been put together by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports with an eye on the future.

The Khelo India Games provide an able platform for young athletes all across the nation to showcase and nurture their talent and be on the path to achieve glory for the country on the big stage.